Will the 49ers Become a Pass-First Team?

The 49ers have a conundrum on their hands.

They currently have the most expensive wide receiver room in the NFL. And next year they'll have one of the most expensive quarterbacks in the league when they give Brock Purdy a contract extension. And yet last season they threw the fewest passes of any team in the NFL. Kind of strange.

The 49ers offense was excellent in 2023, but it was a run-first offense, and it didn't perform well in the Super Bowl. The running game got shut down. Doesn't their offense need to evolve? As they spend more and more of their resources on the passing game, wouldn't it make sense for them to, you know, pass more?

Just one year from now, the 49ers will spend an average of roughly $100 million per season on a quarterback and two wide receivers, assuming they extend Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk and don't trade Deebo Samuel. So eventually the 49ers will have to pass frequently, right?

I wouldn't count on it.

Even in 2016 when Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, and they had Matt Ryan and Julio Jones in their primes, they still ranked just 26th out of 32 teams in pass attempts. And that's because Shanahan is a run-first coach with a run-first system, and so was his father.

Shanahan's passing game works best when the defense expects him to run. That's why his offensive linemen all are run-blocking specialists and his play-action passing scheme is so effective. His drop-back passing scheme isn't nearly as good, and his offensive linemen struggle in pass protection.

As long as Shanahan is the 49ers head coach, they always will be a run-first team no matter how much money they spend on passing.

