Will the 49ers Bring Back D.J. Jones this Offseason?
The 49ers need to replace Javon Hargrave and improve their run defense this offseason, and free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones could be the perfect solution.
The 49ers plan to cut Javon Hargrave just two years after giving him a four-year, $84 million contract. Hargrave was a huge disappointment because he didn't fit the 49ers' Wide 9 defense. He was extremely effective for the Eagles who used a five-man front to create one-on-one matchups for the defensive linemen. On the 49ers, Hargrave couldn't withstand the constant barrage of double teams as a run defender, and he didn't produce much as a pass rusher, either.
Which brings us back to D.J. Jones. He spent the first five seasons of his career on the 49ers and was a key starter for them when their defensive coordinator was Robert Saleh. Now Saleh is back. Jones fits Saleh's Wide 9 defense and is one of the top run defenders in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus.
"Jones is still one of the more disruptive run defenders in the NFL when shooting gaps, with his 11.3% run-stop rate ranking third among interior defenders in 2024," writes PFF. "However, he has also missed more tackles over time. Nonetheless, there's a role for a 0/1-technique run stuffer with the occasional pass-rush juice."
PFF estimates that Jones will receive a two-year, $18 million deal in free agency, which seems like a bargain compared to what the 49ers paid Hargrave to make no impact.
If the 49ers sign Jones, which they very well might, don't be surprised if they draft a defensive tackle, too. Their trenches are decimated and Maliek Collins will be a free agent next offseason.