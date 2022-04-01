Will the 49ers Draft Offense or Defense with their First Pick?

The 49ers need to add players who will make life easier for Lance, a first-year starter in the NFL.

The 49ers have needs all over their roster. Which need will they address first in the upcoming draft?

The 49ers don't own a first-round pick this year -- they traded it for Trey Lance. Their first selection will come at the end of Round 2 -- pick No. 61, unless the 49ers trade up or down. Then, they own two picks in Round 3.

Last year, the 49ers spent their first three picks on offensive players. They took Lance in Round 1, guard Aaron Banks in Round 2 and running back Trey Sermon in Round 3. So for the sake of balance and symmetry, it would make sense to spend the 49ers' first three picks this year on defense. The 49ers certainly could use another edge rusher, another safety and another cornerback.

But this year, almost all the free agents the 49ers signed have been defensive players. The only offensive player they've signed is Ray-Ray McCloud, who's more of a special-teams contributor. He won't touch the ball more than one or two times per game on offense.

The 49ers need to add players who will make life easier for Lance, a first-year starter in the NFL. And if loading up on defense were the right way to help a quarterback, the Chicago Bears would have had plenty of successful quarterbacks the past 50 years.

Lance needs help on offense. Needs a deep threat wide receiver and at least one upgrade on the offensive line. The 49ers haven't given him much help yet this offseason. The draft is their opportunity to change that.

They should take an offensive player with their first pick, as long he's the best player available.