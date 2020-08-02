Will the 49ers Have More All Pros in 2020 than 2019?

George Kittle, Richard Sherman, and DeForest Buckner each took home All Pro honors for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

It was the first time since 2013 that the 49ers had multiple All Pros. Quite frankly, it was not a shock to see three 49ers be named All Pros. Considering how dominant they were last season, I was a little surprised one more player didn't make it.

Perhaps that could change in 2020.

Now that the 49ers have a lot more recognizable players, the odds of replicating or improving the number of All Pro honors could spike. From Fred Warner to Nick Bosa, the 49ers are poised to have another season with multiple All Pros.

But will they have more or less in 2020?

I am going to have say they will have more All Pro players just based on the fact that seeing only two or less in 2020 is way too low for this team.

Sure, Buckner is no longer with the team, so the 49ers technically have only two All Pros on their roster.

But the 49ers are elite by almost every measure thanks to all the tremendous talent at their disposal. Two All Pros will not get it done for this team, so I can totally see four 49ers make the list.

Kittle, Warner, and Bosa are players who I would lock in instantly over any other player on the team to be named as All Pros. Kittle is the most obvious to make it for similar reasons as last season. Warner has been on the ascension since he stepped into the league. Now he is filled with rage and motivation from their Super Bowl loss. The same can be said about Bosa who is already regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the league.

At that point, it is about who will be the most likely to earn that fourth honor?

There is always Sherman. He could easily get placed on their again should he have a similar season, which likely is going to be the case.

But I am going to go in another direction and say that offensive tackle Trent Williams will get the nod for it. Williams was already playing at a high level prior to 2019 and was one of the best at his position.

And even though he took last season off, which can be viewed as a knock against him, I believe that he will be refreshed and energized. There is no other position in football that would benefit more from a year off than an offensive lineman. The constant wear and tear these guys go through with the battles in the trenches is draining. A year off to heal and load up for 2020 is going to do him and the 49ers wonders.

Four All Pro honors for the 49ers in 2020 can be viewed as bold, but this is a first-class team. They are dripping with talent that will make their return to the Super Bowl easier. Having four players make it isn't bold, rather it should be expected.