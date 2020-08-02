All49ers
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Will the 49ers Have More All Pros in 2020 than 2019?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

George Kittle, Richard Sherman, and DeForest Buckner each took home All Pro honors for the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. 

It was the first time since 2013 that the 49ers had multiple All Pros. Quite frankly, it was not a shock to see three 49ers be named All Pros. Considering how dominant they were last season, I was a little surprised one more player didn't make it.

Perhaps that could change in 2020. 

Now that the 49ers have a lot more recognizable players, the odds of replicating or improving the number of All Pro honors could spike. From Fred Warner to Nick Bosa, the 49ers are poised to have another season with multiple All Pros.

But will they have more or less in 2020?

I am going to have say they will have more All Pro players just based on the fact that seeing only two or less in 2020 is way too low for this team. 

Sure, Buckner is no longer with the team, so the 49ers technically have only two All Pros on their roster.

But the 49ers are elite by almost every measure thanks to all the tremendous talent at their disposal. Two All Pros will not get it done for this team, so I can totally see four 49ers make the list. 

Kittle, Warner, and Bosa are players who I would lock in instantly over any other player on the team to be named as All Pros. Kittle is the most obvious to make it for similar reasons as last season. Warner has been on the ascension since he stepped into the league. Now he is filled with rage and motivation from their Super Bowl loss. The same can be said about Bosa who is already regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the league.

At that point, it is about who will be the most likely to earn that fourth honor?

There is always Sherman. He could easily get placed on their again should he have a similar season, which likely is going to be the case. 

But I am going to go in another direction and say that offensive tackle Trent Williams will get the nod for it. Williams was already playing at a high level prior to 2019 and was one of the best at his position.

And even though he took last season off, which can be viewed as a knock against him, I believe that he will be refreshed and energized. There is no other position in football that would benefit more from a year off than an offensive lineman. The constant wear and tear these guys go through with the battles in the trenches is draining. A year off to heal and load up for 2020 is going to do him and the 49ers wonders.

Four All Pro honors for the 49ers in 2020 can be viewed as bold, but this is a first-class team. They are dripping with talent that will make their return to the Super Bowl easier. Having four players make it isn't bold, rather it should be expected.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Five Reasons to feel Optimistic about Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020

Here are the top five reasons to feel optimistic about 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in 2020.

Grant Cohn

by

MERL49erforlife

George Kittle to Opt Out of 2020 Season?

The 49ers and George Kittle are far apart in contract-extension negotiations. Will Kittle opt out of the season?

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Why Tevin Coleman Better Watch his Back in Training Camp

No one on the 49ers has more to lose in training camp than running back Tevin Coleman.

Grant Cohn

Seattle Signing Antonio Brown Would be a Nightmare for 49ers

The Seahawks signing Antonio Brown would be worst-case scenario for the 49ers.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

potterhawk

Possible Friction Between John Lynch and 49ers is a Good Thing

Friction between 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan can be a good thing.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Dallas9er

49ers Interested in Signing Jadeveon Clowney?

The 49ers have expressed interest in signing Jadeveon Clowney, according to a report.

Grant Cohn

by

Aje806tx49

Seahawks Beat Out 49ers to Trade for Jamal Adams

Both the 49ers and Seahawks were interested in trading for Adams, but only the Seahawks pulled off the deal.

Grant Cohn

by

chustle13

When It's Goal-to-Go, Kendrick Bourne is Gold

Here's why 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is elite in the red zone.

Nick_Newman

by

Niner4life41

Could the 49ers' Jadeveon Clowney Rumors Be Real?

The 49ers allegedly reached out to Jadeveon Clowney, does this rumor have any merit to it and how could it fair?

Leo Luna

by

Aje806tx49

John Lynch Agrees to Multi-Year Contract Extension

49ers general manager John Lynch reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

by

Niner4life41