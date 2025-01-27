All 49ers

Will the 49ers Trade Deebo Samuel During the NFL Draft?

The 49ers don't need Deebo Samuel anymore.

Grant Cohn

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers don't need Deebo Samuel anymore.

He used to be their best receiver a few seasons ago, but now Brandon Aiyuk is better than him, Jauan Jennings clearly is better than him and Ricky Pearsall might be better than him, too. With a full offseason, Pearsall likely will surpass Samuel on the 49ers depth chart.

Which means the 49ers might trade Samuel during the upcoming draft. Bleacher Report's Alex Kay names the Commanders and the Steelers as two teams that could have interest in Samuel.

"Samuel is no stranger to trade rumors," writes Kay. "He requested a trade before re-upping with San Francisco in 2022, and general manager John Lynch revealed that he received calls for Samuel during the 2024 draft. While Lynch stood pat and retained Samuel at the time, he may be more amenable to parting ways with the wideout this offseason. Samuel's value may not be as high after he accounted for only 806 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns on 93 touches this year, his lowest career marks outside of his injury-shortened 2020 season. However, he's still on the right side of 30 and could be rejuvenated with a change of scenery. Teams like the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers—two playoff teams with a notable lack of pass-catching depth—might be willing to pay a premium for Samuel. He'd be an ideal addition to any contender's receiving corps as a big-time playmaker who could help with a Super Bowl push."

The Commanders are intriguing because their general manager, Adam Peters, was in the 49ers' front office when Samuel got drafted.

Kay mentioned that teams called the 49ers about trading for Samuel during last year's draft. I wouldn't be surprised if one of those teams was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perhaps they still would be in the market for Samuel considering one of their starting wide receivers, Chris Godwin, could leave in free agency.

It's also possible that Samuel was so bad last season, his trade market has dried up and the 49ers will have to cut him or keep him.

We'll find out soon enough.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News