Will the Rams try to Pick on Jimmie Ward?

Jimmie Ward had some spicy comments over the Summer regarding Sean McVay and the Rams.

Monday Night Football is a highly anticipated matchup for the 49ers.

It isn't just because it is against a strong divisional team in the Rams, but because of some spiciness that was said during the Summer.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward was interviewed by my editor Grant Cohn back in July. It was a phenomenal interview that I would highly recommend to you if you have not gotten the chance to see it.

In the interview, Ward had a juicy take on Rams head coach Sean McVay citing that he gets targeted a lot when the 49ers face them

"I don't understand why he tries to go at me. I think I would try to go at somebody else. If you look at my track record, you'd be like, 'Damn, this m----- f----- dominated against the Rams.' I even blocked a punt against them. Why even go at me? I don't know, maybe there's film. I wish I knew what offensive coordinators think of me. Do they say, 'We're going to go at this guy, he doesn't cover as well, doesn't tackle well?’ I don't think they say that. I just would like to know."

Will the Rams try to pick on Ward again?

I think so, and Ward will be expecting it.

"I know (McVay) is going to try to at me this year. I've been talking a lot of s---. I'm pretty sure it's going to get to him, so we'll see.”

Ward generally matches up with Cooper Kupp if he is asked to lock someone down. He has held up strong against Kupp previously, but it will be interesting to see how he handles him this time around. Kupp is surging this season and has been one of the best wide receivers in the league. Not to mention that Ward is coming off a nagging quad injury. He likely isn't fully fit.

Plus, Kupp doesn't have a misfit at quarterback like how he has in previous matchups. Matthew Stafford is clearly a game changer for the Rams offense. Just look how Kupp is going off this year.

It is going to be difficult for Ward to get the last laugh this time.