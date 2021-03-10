Will the 49ers Exercise The Fifth-Year Option on Mike McGlinchey?

By choosing to use this option the 49ers would be locking McGlinchey in for 2022 at $10.4-10.9 million which would be fully guaranteed.

Mike McGlinchey struggled throughout 2020.

When the 49ers drafted McGlinchey with the ninth selection of the 2018 NFL Draft, they felt they were getting a player who could be a building block along the offensive line for years to come. While the right tackle has lived up to those expectations as a run blocker, he has been near the bottom of the league in pass protection allowing the 10th-most pressures among offensive tackles this past season.

With McGlinchey set to enter the final year of his rookie contract, the question of the 49ers choosing to pick up his fifth-year option was raised prior to the final game of the regular season.

“We haven't talked about it, which is probably a big tweet thing, but McGlinchey is going to be here,” Shanahan said. “So, without me ever thinking of that, no, we haven't talked about it, but don't worry, Mike, you'll be all right, man.

“Obviously, I've got to talk to John, talk to Jed (York), but I didn't even realize that was up next year, which means I feel pretty good about McGlinchey."

Despite the words of praise from Shanahan, the 49ers will have to make a decision in the coming months. By choosing to use this option the 49ers would be locking McGlinchey in for 2022 at $10.4-10.9 million which would be fully guaranteed.

The deadline to exercise the fifth-year option is May 3.

While this number is lower than what McGlinchey would likely be able to garner on the open market, the 49ers may look to get an extension done prior the deadline. This would allow the team more flexibility to manage the way the salary cap totals hit instead of being stuck with working around the guaranteed money.

With all of the attention focused on an extension for Fred Warner, keep an eye on McGlinchey as well.