Julio To The Bay?

The San Francisco 49ers need to find a way to bring in Julio Jones.

With the loss of Kendrick Bourne in free agency, the 49ers wide receiver room in Santa Clara currently consists of Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and 10 other players. Of the 10 other players, only two -- Mohamed Sanu and Richie James Jr. -- have been somewhat productive the past two seasons. As a whole, the group of 10 has combined for 1,661 yards, and five touchdowns on 151 receptions.

For comparison, Julio Jones has 2,165 yards, and nine touchdowns on 150 receptions over the same two seasons.

According to reports, the Falcons were initially looking for a first-round draft pick in exchange for Jones but would now be willing to move the veteran receiver for a second-round pick.

The 49ers don’t have a first round pick in the next two drafts as part of the cost to move up and draft Trey Lance, but that should not stop them from offering Atlanta their second-round pick in 2022 and sweeten the deal with their compensatory third-round pick in the 2023 draft. There is not a player that the 49ers could take at the end of Round 2 that would be able to give them the productivity that they would receive from Jones, a future Hall of Famer.

The addition of Jones could help the 49ers fill out two of the biggest needs in their passing game: a downfield threat opposite Brandon Aiyuk, and the third wide receiver.

With Jones on the roster, the 49ers could move Deebo Samuel to the third-wide-receiver role. This move would allow Samuel to still excel as the gadget-type player that he has been so effective with since joining the 49ers as a second-round selection in the 2019 draft. Samuel has the size and run-after-catch ability that Kyle Shanahan has been searching for. With no other healthy player of this type of the roster, moving Samuel into this role could make the 49ers offense even more explosive than it was during a run to the Super Bowl in 2019 when they finished with the second highest percentage of explosive plays in the NFL.