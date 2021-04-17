Would Drafting Kyle Pitts Over Mac Jones be Worse for the 49ers?

Mac Jones at No. 3 for the 49ers is a terrifying thought.

At least, that is what a good chunk of the 49ers fanbase would say.

Jones has been constantly tied to the 49ers ever since they traded up from No. 12 to No. 3. He is not what you would call the "sexy" pick, and I don't just mean because he has a beer belly. Jones doesn't move the needle like Justin Fields does. In fact, you could say that if he were the pick that 49ers fans would be enraged.

Well, what if the 49ers went a different direction?

A player who would definitely move the needle and have an immediate impact is Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. The guy has stardom written all over him with his trajectory soaring. The 49ers taking him would be sweet, except for the fact that they would have given up multiple first-round picks for a tight end. Taking him would not be wise business. Then again, Jones at No. 3 would be agitating to some.

So would drafting Pitts over Jones be worse for the 49ers?

Depends on who you are asking.

If you ask 49ers fans, I believe there would be a split, if not the majority, would be livid if Jones is the pick at No. 3. Envisioning a reality where Pitts is the pick instead of Jones and fans are happy is definitely plausible. The 49ers would still have an improved offense and would just have to cross their fingers that Jimmy Garoppolo can stay healthy.

If you're asking me, I think it would be ludicrous to take Pitts. I know how much of a stud he is and having him with George Kittle would be a cheat code. But the reality is that you don't give up all of that draft capital for a tight end. It does not matter if he is Travis Kelce. The most impactful position in football is the quarterback. Taking Jones would be a downer in terms of excitement, but he at least improves the position.

Jones would be in such a superb situation to excel with all of the weapons around him as well as having an offensive genius in Kyle Shanahan as a head coach. The 49ers could make some serious runs while Jones is under contract, whereas if they took Pitts it would be for just a one-year run at a Super Bowl.

Of course, taking Pitts isn't going to happen, but rather a comparison on if the disdain for Jones would go so far as to prefer Pitts instead.