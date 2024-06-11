Would it be a Mistake for the 49ers if They Don't Extend Brandon Aiyuk?
The San Francisco 49ers have been able to extend everybody but Brandon Aiyuk so far this offseason.
That is something that surely has to annoy Aiyuk, but the reality is that his contract extension is way more difficult to work out than Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey. Jennings was essentially nothing for the 49ers to get done and McCaffrey got a nice pay raise with an extra year, which wasn't too much.
Aiyuk, on the other hand, will have an extension that exceeds both Jennings and McCaffrey. Everything seems to point to Aiyuk wanting a contract that beats Amon-Ra St. Brown's deal that he received from the Detroit Lions. It's only natural for him to want to topple the latest deal in the market excluding Justin Jefferson's.
However, the 49ers are not trying to fulfill that at this time. It was recently reported by Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the 49ers have offered a deal to Aiyuk that has him making $26 million per year. So, it is less than St. Brown, which is a deal that Aiyuk wants more than.
$30 million per year is what it would take to beat that deal annually for Aiyuk, or at least I presume it is, so until the 49ers get there, then an agreement between the two sides is unlikely. I don't see the 49ers being okay with giving him that money. Should the 49ers truly dig themselves in on their offer, will it end up being a mistake if they don't extend Aiyuk?
I think it would be. Aiyuk has proven since he stepped into the league that he is only getting better and better. Now that he is coming off of an All-Pro season, it is time for the 49ers to truly show their value to him. He's proven that he is in between an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player.
That is perfect for them, especially since Aiyuk is a strong blocker in the run game. Maybe the value is too rich to pay Aiyuk more than St. Brown. He isn't as important to the 49ers as St. Brown is to the Lions, but who is to say that won't change?
An investment in Aiyuk is an investment in Brock Purdy. That is why if the 49ers have to bump up the annual salary by $4 million, then they should absolutely do it. They cannot look at it strictly as they are paying Aiyuk alone. It is ensuring they keep Purdy playing great and ascending as well.
So, yes, the 49ers would absolutely be making a mistake by not getting an extension done with him.