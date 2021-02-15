Would Jimmy Garoppolo win a Starting Quarterback Competition?

Jimmy Garoppolo is almost assuredly going to be returning as the 49ers' starting quarterback.

Since it is essentially a lock he is back, the 49ers should heed my editor Grant Cohn's advice and have Garoppolo battle it out in a quarterback competition in training camp. It makes sense. Garoppolo was doing a lot of talking about how "he cannot wait to attack the offseason." That must mean he is improving himself, so it is time for him to show it. What better way than to go up against a former top-10 pick in Josh Rosen.

So if the 49ers were to actually do it, would Garoppolo win a starting quarterback competition?

If you asked my editor, he would instantly say Rosen, and I wouldn't fully disagree with him. However, Garoppolo would absolutely win a starting quarterback competition. And it is not to say that I think he is more talented than Josh Rosen. The thing is with competitions with the 49ers is that they are not genuine. Kyle Shanahan always has a horse in the race. He has a favorite that he wants to win no matter what and it is all based on image.

That favorite horse is undoubtedly Garoppolo.

It isn't so much that he loves him or believes in his talent, but Shanahan knows the repercussions he would face by giving Rosen the starting job in Week 1. Once he does that, going back to Garoppolo would make him look laughable. Shanahan would be embarrassed.

So if they were to actually go through with a quarterback competition in training camp, it would just be window dressing. Garoppolo is going to win it with the benefit of pushing him and Rosen to stay on their toes. It is actually quite beneficial for Shanahan to do this even with the end result rigged.

The only way Rosen gets to become the starter is if and when Garoppolo sustains an injury. That is the only way he can get it and maintain it with some solid performances. 49ers fans could be experiencing some Deja vu here with the starting quarterback losing his job due to injury. And much like the last time it happened, the backup quarterback at the time will only improve the team.

If the 49ers were to have a true starting quarterback competition with no legs being pulled, then Rosen would likely win it. But the amount of scrutiny Shanahan would face, especially if it doesn't work out, is enough to already pencil Garoppolo as the winner before it even starts.

The 49ers should still enact a starting quarterback competition. It could motivate Garoppolo enough, or at least put some pressure on him to play impressively. It definitely wouldn't be a bad thing to consider.

Garoppolo needs to feel his seat warm to hopefully propel him.