The 49ers May Have the Oldest Team in the NFL
We don't know exactly what the 49ers' roster will look like until they trim it down to 53 players in September. But for now, they have by far the oldest roster in the NFL.
The 49ers currently have 18 players who are at least 30 years old, while no other team has more than 12, the league median is 8 and the Green Packers have just one. Which means while the rest of the league is trying to get younger, the 49ers are holding onto the past.
Here are the 18 players on the 49ers who are at least 30: Trent Williams (35), Erik Harris (34), Kyle Juszczyk (33), Chris Hubbard (33), Mitch Wishnowsky (32), Jon Feliciano (32), T.Y McGill (31), Javon Hargrave (31), Leonard Floyd (31), Chris Conley (31), Jake Brendel (31), Brandon Allen (31), Trent Taylor (30), Eric Saubert (30), George Odum (30), George Kittle (30), De'Vondre Campbell (30), Alex Barrett (30).
In addition, long snapper Taybor Pepper will turn 30 on May 28.
Granted, some of those players listed above won't make the 53-man roster. Still, the 49ers clearly have the oldest core of players in the league, which would be understandable if the 49ers had won a Super Bowl or two. It's always difficult to replace champions. But the 49ers aren't champions. They're an aging core of veterans that hasn't finished the job.
Next year, the 49ers need to get younger. Need to get rid of Juszczyk, Hargrave, Feliciano, Brendel, Floyd, Allen, Campbell -- all of them. Build around Brock Purdy and create a young core of players before it's too late.