chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline

Origin and Timeline of the Bears

In many ways, the Bears embody and even define the NFL. Chicago is the second-oldest franchise in existence today. They are also one of the NFL's most decorated and storied franchises, having more retired numbers and Hall of Famers than any other team. From "The Monsters of the Midway" to "Sweetness" to "The Super Bowl Shuffle" to points beyond, this iconic franchise represents football in America.

The following is an overview of the team's history, from their beginnings as a company-sponsored football club in 1919 to the present day.

The Bears Team Highlights, Stats and Records

Overall Team Record:

769-591-42

Coach With the Most Wins:

George Halas (318-148-31)

Playoff Appearances:

27: 1932, 1933, 1934, 1937, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1950, 1956, 1963, 1977, 1979, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2018

Best Season:

1985: Mike Ditka 15 – 1

Worst Season:

1969: Jim Dooley 1 – 13

NFL Championships:

9 including one Super Bowl: 1921, 1932, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1963, 1985 (SBXX)

NFL Championship and Super Bowl Appearances:

14 including two Super Bowls: 1921, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1937, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1956, 1963, 1985 (SBXX), 2006 (SBXLI)

1920 – 39: Development of the Bears Franchise

In 1919, the Bears began as a company-sponsored football club, as was common during the infancy of the game. They were originally called the Decatur Staleys after the A.E. Staley food starch manufacturing company. The Staleys became charter members of the first manifestation of the NFL (then called the American Professional Football Association) on Sept. 17, 1920.

George Halas and Edward (Dutch) Sternaman made up the coaching staff during the inaugural season in 1920. After moving to Chicago in 1921, the team was renamed the Chicago Staleys. On behalf of himself and Sternaman, Halas purchased the team for the paltry sum of $100. Also in 1921, Chicago would win its first championship. In 1922, Halas changed the mascot from the Staleys to the Bears, and the team remains the Bears to this day.

Despite being a dominant force from the inception of the NFL, financial success was severely hindered in the early years. While college teams commanded crowds sometimes in excess of 50,000 fans, pro teams were lucky to draw a tenth of that. The long-established sport of professional baseball also stood in the way of the success of the NFL. Professional football seemed like a novelty or a passing fad.

The 2008 film Leatherheads accurately depicted the player acquisition in the 1920s. Back then, the Bears would seek out a college athlete to play on their professional football team. Though this practice is also common today, the idea that one would procure a college degree and become a professional athlete seemed absurd at the time. One of the chief reasons a college athlete becoming a professional athlete seemed so far-fetched was because most professional athletes didn ’ t garner tremendous salaries during this era, and the income period of an athlete is much shorter than that of a college graduate.

Despite being relatively unheard of for a college athlete to go pro, Halas and the Bears set their eyes on Illinois football standout Red Grange, recruiting him aggressively in the mid – 1920s while he was still a student. This zealous courtship eventually put in motion regulatory measures regarding student recruitment.

Grange, a future Hall of Famer, was finally signed by the Bears for a then-obscene salary of over $100,000. Though Grange would eventually bolt for the Yankees football franchise, the precedent was set for college recruitment. This, along with many barnstorming tours to promote the brand, played a large role in the survival and structure of the modern-day NFL.

The 1940s: Dominance of the Bears

The Bears were the most dominant NFL team during the 1940s, appearing in five championships and winning four. Of particular note is the 1940 season that saw a 73 – 0 thumping of Washington in the NFL championship game.

The Bears' prominence during this era is largely attributed to the advent of the T-formation, predecessor of the pro set formation. The T-formation used two backs instead of one. The combination of stingy defense and stellar quarterback play by Hall of Famer Sid Luckman made the Bears a force to be reckoned with throughout the 1940s.

1950 – 82: End of the George Halas Coaching Era

After several decades of superb play, the Bears would decline throughout most of the 1950s, '60s and '70s. One exception to this trend was an eighth NFL championship in 1963.

Though these were primarily lean years, the Bears fans saw some terrific Hall of Famers play such as Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka and Walter Payton, to name a few.

This low time in the franchise history would see the departure of George Halas as head coach in 1968 and the tragic death of running back Brian Piccolo from embryonal carcinoma in '70. Piccolo ’ s valiant fight for life is depicted in the famous 1971 made-for-tv film Brian ’ s Song, starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams.

1983 – 92: Mike Ditka, the 46 Defense and the '85 Super Bowl

In one of George Halas' last major moves as team owner, he hired former Chicago standout tight-end Mike Ditka as head coach in 1982. Halas passed away at 88 years of age the following year. Virginia McCaskey, eldest daughter of Halas, took over as majority owner.

Together, Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan quickly changed the ho-hum culture in Chicago for the better. Though the Bears' offense was effective, with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and quarterback Jim McMahon as the signal-caller, defense was the centerpiece of the team ’ s talent.

The Bears' defense featured the then-revolutionary 46 defensive alignment. At the heart of this defense was Hall of Fame middle linebacker Mike Singletary, while fellow Hall of Fame inductees Richard Dent and Dan Hampton formed the bookends of the defensive line. The result was one of the greatest defenses to ever inhabit a football field.

In addition, the Bears of this era are considered by many to be one of the most iconic and colorful teams in NFL history. With nicknames like coach “ Iron Mike ” Ditka and William “ The Refrigerator ” Perry and over-the-top personalities like that of McMahon and Ryan, this era of the team ’ s history still remains vivid in the collective consciousness.

All of this talent, skill and ego culminated in a 15 – 1 record and a 1985 Super Bowl victory. Over the course of the playoffs, the Bears shutout the Giants 21 – 0, the Rams 24 – 0 and trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl XX 46 – 10.

Adding to the lore of the 1985 Bears is “ The Super Bowl Shuffle, ” a musical routine recorded shortly after the team's one and only loss of the season in the 13th week to the Dolphins. In this performance, the Bears proudly announce their intention of winning the Super Bowl, an act of bravado that would have made them look quite foolish if they had not so easily reached their goal.

The often-contentious relationship between Ditka and Ryan resulted in Ryan ’ s departure to coach the Eagles in 1986. Though the Bears continued to be a contender for most of Ditka ’ s coaching career, they did not reach the Super Bowl again under his guidance.

1993 – 2003: The Dave Wannstedt and Dick Jauron Coaching Eras

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the Bears were again a run-of-the-mill team. Coaches Dave Wannstedt and Dick Jauron both reached the playoffs once, but little else of note took place.

2004 – 12: The Lovie Smith Era and '06 Super Bowl Appearance

Under head coach Lovie Smith, the Bears would again come to prominence, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance in 2006.

During their Super Bowl run, Devin Hester electrified crowds with kick and punt returns. The offensive standouts included quarterback Rex Grossman, running back Thomas Jones and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Tommie Harris and Hall of Fame middle linebacker Brian Urlacher starred on the defense.

Super Bowl XLI pitted Chicago against Indianapolis. It was not only the first Super Bowl to feature an African American head coach, but the first Super Bowl to feature two African American head coaches: Smith of the Bears and Tony Dungy of the Colts.

The more offensive-minded Colts prevailed in this closely contested game with the final score at 29 – 17.

Lovie Smith ’ s coaching career with the Bears was a successful one, but ultimately, his inability to win a Super Bowl lead to his dismissal in 2012.

2013 – 17: Poor Performance Under Marc Trestman and John Fox

Between 2013 – 17, the Bears posted an overall record of 27 – 53, with their best season record being 8 – 8 and their worst being a dismal 3 – 13. During this time, the Bears had two coaches: Marc Trestman and John Fox.

Jay Cutler was the quarterback for the Bears the majority of this period, and his ability to show flashes of brilliance compounded by inconsistent play was the perfect recipe for killing coaching careers.

2018 – Present: Emergence of the Bears Under Matt Nagy and Renewed Enthusiasm

The present-day Bears are a team marked with renewed enthusiasm. Under coach Matt Nagy, the Bears went 12 – 4 in 2018, and victory narrowly eluded them in their Wild Card contest against the Eagles.

The Bears are expected to contend in the future with talented players such as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and linebacker Khalil Mack.

The History of the Bears Mascot and Logo

The Yankee and Dodger football teams copied the names of their respective, local baseball teams in hopes of capitalizing on brand recognition. Similarly, George Halas changed the Chicago mascot to the Bears in 1922 to complement the Cubs.

Depictions of the Bear have varied over the years, but most commonly resembled that of a brown bear or grizzly. In 2003, Staley Da Bear was introduced as an anthropomorphic mascot that inhabits the sidelines of Soldier Field and many events sponsored by the Bears.

Also like the Cubs, the Bears' emblem is a large C, but the wishbone C emblem that was eventually settled on was acquired from the University of Chicago.

Nicknames

The nickname “ Monsters of the Midway ” was also obtained from the University of Chicago during the 1940s.

The term “ Da Bears ” is a reference to the Bears that was made popular by the recurring Saturday Night Live skit “ Bill Swerski ’ s Superfans ” in the early 1990s.

Chicago Bear Colors

Halas chose a color scheme that mimics that of the Illinois College Football Team: navy blue, burnt orange and white. However, Halas chose not to copy the college team's color scheme exactly. The most notable deviation is that the navy blue in the Bears ’ color scheme is much darker than that of the Illinois college team. Without close inspection, the Bears ’ navy blue can easily be mistaken for the color black.

Notable Rivalries and Games

Green Bay : This is one of the longest-running and one of the most competitive rivalries in NFL history. As of the 2019 season, Green Bay leads the series 99-95-6, including two playoff contests that the teams have split. The Packers-Bears rivalry began in 1921, the second year of the NFL’s existence.

: This is one of the longest-running and one of the most competitive rivalries in NFL history. As of the 2019 season, Green Bay leads the series 99-95-6, including two playoff contests that the teams have split. The Packers-Bears rivalry began in 1921, the second year of the NFL’s existence. Minnesota : The Vikings and Bears have been going at it since the Bears' first regular-season game on Sept. 17, 1961, which the Vikings won 37–13. As of the 2019 season, the Vikings currently lead the rivalry at 60-56-2.

: The Vikings and Bears have been going at it since the Bears' first regular-season game on Sept. 17, 1961, which the Vikings won 37–13. As of the 2019 season, the Vikings currently lead the rivalry at 60-56-2. Detroit : This is another of the NFL’s long-lived rivalries; it began in 1930. One of the most famous Bears-Lions contests was in 1932 when the Lions (then called the Spartans) faced off against the Bears in what many consider to be the NFL’s first playoff game. Due to a blizzard, it was also the first-ever indoor game. The Bears were victorious at 9–0. As of the 2019 season, Chicago has a lopsided lead in the series at 101-74-5.

: This is another of the NFL’s long-lived rivalries; it began in 1930. One of the most famous Bears-Lions contests was in 1932 when the Lions (then called the Spartans) faced off against the Bears in what many consider to be the NFL’s first playoff game. Due to a blizzard, it was also the first-ever indoor game. The Bears were victorious at 9–0. As of the 2019 season, Chicago has a lopsided lead in the series at 101-74-5. Arizona: Though no longer a rivalry, the series between the Cardinals and Bears is of note because it is the oldest in NFL history. Like the Bears, the Cardinals were in existence at the NFL’s inception in 1920 (then as the cross-town rival Chicago Cardinals). Both teams still occasionally play, but because their matchups don’t occur on a yearly basis, it is no longer considered a rivalry. The Cardinals and Bears first played on Nov. 28, 1920, a game the Bears lost 7–6. As of the 2019 season, the Bears lead the series with an overall record of 59-28-6.

Chicago's Stadium History

Staley Field (1920) : Staley Field was the Bears home for the single season they played in Decatur, Illinois. With just a 1,500 seat capacity and a $1 admission fee, it was soon clear this would not be a profitable business model.

: Staley Field was the Bears home for the single season they played in Decatur, Illinois. With just a 1,500 seat capacity and a $1 admission fee, it was soon clear this would not be a profitable business model. Wrigley Field (1921–70) : The Bears began playing games in Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs baseball team, in 1921. They played their final game there on Dec. 13, 1970.

: The Bears began playing games in Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs baseball team, in 1921. They played their final game there on Dec. 13, 1970. Soldier Field "Old Soldier Field" (1971–2002): Due to an NFL mandate that all stadiums accommodate at least 50,000 fans, the Bears were compelled to leave Wrigley Field after 50 years. They played their first regular season game at Soldier Field on Sept. 19, 1971, against the Steelers. The Bears won 17–15.

Soldier Field "New Soldier Field" (2003–Present): On Sept. 29, 2003, the Bears played their first game on a completely renovated Soldier Field. They lost to their division rival Packers 38–23. After a complete stadium overhaul, only parts of the Soldier Field facade remained intact. As a result of these changes, the stadium lost its National Historic Landmark status in 2006.

Most Important Players

The Bears have had a long and illustrious history. As a result, they have garnered more Hall of Fame honors and have immortalized more players by retiring their numbers than any other NFL franchise.

Chicago's Retired Numbers

No. 3, Bronko Nagurski (FB-LB-T, 1930–37, '43): A four-time All-Pro, Nagurski was an old-time player with modern size and speed. At 6'2" and 226 lbs, he would have been a force to be reckoned with in any era.

A four-time All-Pro, Nagurski was an old-time player with modern size and speed. At 6'2" and 226 lbs, he would have been a force to be reckoned with in any era. No. 5, George McAfee (HB-DB, 1940–41, '45, '50): This one-time All-Pro was on three championship teams and devastated opponents as both an offensive and defensive force.

This one-time All-Pro was on three championship teams and devastated opponents as both an offensive and defensive force. No. 7, George Halas (E, 1920–28 player, 1920–67 coach, 1921–82 executive): Halas both played and coached the team in its infancy. It is as an owner and coach where his visionary skills stood out.

Halas both played and coached the team in its infancy. It is as an owner and coach where his visionary skills stood out. No. 28, Willie Galimore (HB, 1957–63): A fabulous running back and civil rights activist, Galimore had his life tragically cut short in an automobile accident at 29.

A fabulous running back and civil rights activist, Galimore had his life tragically cut short in an automobile accident at 29. No. 34, Walter Payton (RB, 1975–87): Arguably the greatest running back of all time and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Payton's life was cut short at 45 due to a rare liver disease.

Arguably the greatest running back of all time and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Payton's life was cut short at 45 due to a rare liver disease. No. 40, Gale Sayers (RB-KR-PR, 1965–71): During his window of effective play, Sayers may have been the scariest offensive weapon to ever play the game. Injuries ended his career early.

During his window of effective play, Sayers may have been the scariest offensive weapon to ever play the game. Injuries ended his career early. No. 41, Brian Piccolo (RB, 1966–69): A beloved teammate and quality running back, Piccolo's life ended at 26 due to embryonal cell carcinoma.

A beloved teammate and quality running back, Piccolo's life ended at 26 due to embryonal cell carcinoma. No. 42, Sid Luckman (QB-HB-DB, 1939–49): Luckman is best known for being the signal-caller of "The Monsters of the Midway," who won four of five championship appearances in the 1940s.

Luckman is best known for being the signal-caller of "The Monsters of the Midway," who won four of five championship appearances in the 1940s. No. 51, Dick Butkus (LB, 1965–73): The quintessential linebacker, Butkus earned eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro honors over the course of his career.

The quintessential linebacker, Butkus earned eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro honors over the course of his career. No. 56, Bill Hewitt (FB-E, 1932–36): Hewitt was a four-time All-Pro and two-time NFL champion whose life was cut short at 37 in a car crash.

Hewitt was a four-time All-Pro and two-time NFL champion whose life was cut short at 37 in a car crash. No. 61, Bill George (LB-G-MG-DT, 1952–65): George excelled at linebacker, earning eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in his 14 years with the Bears.

George excelled at linebacker, earning eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in his 14 years with the Bears. No. 66, Bulldog Turner (C-T-LB-G, 1940–52): Bulldog lived up to his name, earning seven All-Pro honors and winning four NFL championships over his 13–year career.

Bulldog lived up to his name, earning seven All-Pro honors and winning four NFL championships over his 13–year career. No. 77, Red Grange (HB-BB-DB-TB, 1925, 1929–34): Grange was the first big-time college recruit, a harbinger of the recruiting system in place today.

Grange was the first big-time college recruit, a harbinger of the recruiting system in place today. No. 89, Mike Ditka (TE, 1961–66): The league's preeminent tight end when he was healthy, knee injuries shortened his window of dominance.

The Bears' Hall of Fame Inductees

Name Position Years with Bears Year Enshrined Pro Bowl and All-Pro Selections *Alan Page DT 1978–81 1988 9 Pro Bowl, 6 All-Pro Bill George LB-G-MG-DT 1952–65 1974 8 Pro Bowl, 8 All-Pro Bill Hewitt FB-E 1932–36 1971 4 All-Pro *Bobby Layne QB 1948 1967 6 Pro Bowl, 2 All-Pro Brian Urlacher LB 2000–12 2018 8 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro Bronko Nagurski FB-LB-T 1930–37, '43 1963 4 All-Pro Bulldog Turner C-T-LB-G 1940–52 1966 4 Pro Bowl, 7 All-Pro Dan Fortmann G-LB 1936–43 1965 3 Pro Bowl, 6 All-Pro Dan Hampton DE-DT 1979–90 2002 4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro Dick Butkus LB 1965–73 1979 8 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro Doug Atkins DE 1955–66 1982 8 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro Ed Healy T-G-E 1922–27 1964 4 All-Pro Gale Sayers RB, KR, PR 1965–71 1977 4 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro George Blanda QB, K 1949–58 1981 4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro George Connor T-LB-DT-G 1948–55 1975 4 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro George Halas Coach 1920–83 1963 N/A George McAfee HB-DB 1940–41, 1945–50 1966 1 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro, George Musso G-T 1933–44 1982 3 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro George Trafton C 1920–21, 1923–32 1964 2 All-Pro Red Grange HB-BB-DB-TB 1925, 1929–34 1963 2 All-Pro Jim Finks Executive 1974–82 1995 Elected as an Administrator *Jimmy Conzelman HB-QB 1920 1964 1 All-Pro Joe Stydahar T 1936–42, 1945–46 1967 4 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro John Driscoll HB-QB-TB-BB 1920, 1926–29, 1956–57 1965 6 All-Pro Mike Ditka TE 1961–66 1988 5 Pro Bowl, 2 All-Pro Mike Singletary LB 1981–92 1998 10 Pro Bowl, 7 All-Pro *Orlando Pace T 2009 2016 7 Pro Bowl, 3 All-Pro Richard Dent DE 1983–93, '95 2011 4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro Sid Luckman QB-HB-DB 1939–50 1965 3 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro Stan Jones G-DT-T 1954–65 1991 7 Pro Bowl, 3 All-Pro Walter Payton RB 1975–87 1993 9 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro *Walt Kiesling G-T 1934 1966 1 All-Pro Link Lyman T 1926–28, 1930–31, 1933–34 1964 2 All-Pro Jimbo Covert T 1983–90 2020 2 Pro Bowl, 2 All Pro Ed Sprinkle DE-E-G-LB 1944–55 2020 4 Pro Bowl

Bears' Career Statistical Leaders

Category Number Player Name Most Games Started 184 Walter Payton Consecutive Games Played 191 Steve McMichael Games Played 245 Patrick Mannelly Pro Bowls 10 Mike Singletary Points 1,207 Robbie Gould Passing TDs 154 Jay Cutler TDs 125 Walter Payton Rushing TDs 110 Walter Payton Receiving TDs 50 Ken Kavanaugh Def. TDs 9 Charles Tillman Int. TDs 8 Charles Tillman Punt Return TDs 13 Devin Hester Kick Return TDs 6 Gale Sayers KR & PR TDs 18 Devin Hester Passing Yards 23,443 Jay Cutler Rushing Yards 16,726 Walter Payton Receptions 492 Walter Payton Receiving Yards 5,059 Johnny Morris All-Purpose Yards 21,803 Walter Payton Interceptions 38 Gary Fencik Sacks 124.5 Richard Dent

Bears' Season Statistical Leaders

Category Number Player Name Year Points 144 Kevin Butler 1985 Passing TDs 29 Eric Kramer 1995 TDs 22 Gale Sayers 1965 Rushing TDs 14 Gale Sayers, Walter Payton (2) 1965, '77, '79 Receiving TDs 13 Ken Kavanaugh, Dick Gordon 1947, '70 Def. TDs 3 Charles Tillman 2012 Int. TDs 3 Charles Tillman 2012 Punt Return TDs 4 Devin Hester 2007 Kick Return TDs 4 Cecil Turner 1970 KR & PR TDs 6 Devin Hester 2007 Passing Yards 3,838 Eric Kramer 1995 Rushing Yards 1,852 Walter Payton 1977 Receptions 118 Brandon Marshall 2012 Receiving Yards 1,508 Brandon Marshall 2012 All-Purpose Yards 2,440 Gale Sayers 1966 Interceptions 10 Mark Carrier 1990 Sacks 17.5 Richard Dent 1984

FAQs

Who Owns the Bears?

A.E. Staley Company (1920 – 21)

George Halas and Dutch Sternaman (1921 – 32)

George Halas (1932 – 82)

Virginia Halas McCaskey (1983 – present)

How Did the Bears Get Their Name?

Like many early NFL teams, the Bears name was given to complement the local baseball team, the Cubs.

What Kind of Bear Is Chicago's Mascot?

The earliest depictions of the Chicago bear tended to resemble a black bear, but more recent representations favor the North American brown bear or grizzly.

When Was the Last Time the Bears Were in the Playoffs?

The Bears' last playoff appearance was in 2018. The Bears' stellar record of 12 – 4 was only good enough to earn a wild card berth, and they narrowly lost in the first round to the Eagles, 16 – 15.

How Many Times Have the Bears Been to the Playoffs?

This question is up for debate depending on how one classifies the 1932 playoff/extra game. Because the Spartans and Bears tied their previous two regular season meetings that year, an extra match was needed to determine the league champion.

If this game is viewed as a playoff, then the Bears have 27 playoff appearances. If this game is viewed as an extension of the regular season, then the answer is 26 playoff appearances.

