SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Chicago Bears Team History and Timeline

Larry Rankin

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
As the second-oldest franchise in existence today, the Bears have a long and storied history.© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Origin and Timeline of the Bears

In many ways, the Bears embody and even define the NFL. Chicago is the second-oldest franchise in existence today. They are also one of the NFL's most decorated and storied franchises, having more retired numbers and Hall of Famers than any other team. From "The Monsters of the Midway" to "Sweetness" to "The Super Bowl Shuffle" to points beyond, this iconic franchise represents football in America.

The following is an overview of the team's history, from their beginnings as a company-sponsored football club in 1919 to the present day.

The Bears Team Highlights, Stats and Records

Overall Team Record:

769-591-42

Coach With the Most Wins:

George Halas (318-148-31)

Playoff Appearances:

27: 1932, 1933, 1934, 1937, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1950, 1956, 1963, 1977, 1979, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2018

Best Season:

1985: Mike Ditka 151

Worst Season:

1969: Jim Dooley 113

NFL Championships:

9 including one Super Bowl: 1921, 1932, 1933, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1946, 1963, 1985 (SBXX)

NFL Championship and Super Bowl Appearances:

14 including two Super Bowls: 1921, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1937, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1956, 1963, 1985 (SBXX), 2006 (SBXLI)

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
The NFC awards each season's conference champions with the George Halas trophy, named after longtime Bears coach George "Papa Bear" Halas.© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

192039: Development of the Bears Franchise

In 1919, the Bears began as a company-sponsored football club, as was common during the infancy of the game. They were originally called the Decatur Staleys after the A.E. Staley food starch manufacturing company. The Staleys became charter members of the first manifestation of the NFL (then called the American Professional Football Association) on Sept. 17, 1920.

George Halas and Edward (Dutch) Sternaman made up the coaching staff during the inaugural season in 1920. After moving to Chicago in 1921, the team was renamed the Chicago Staleys. On behalf of himself and Sternaman, Halas purchased the team for the paltry sum of $100. Also in 1921, Chicago would win its first championship. In 1922, Halas changed the mascot from the Staleys to the Bears, and the team remains the Bears to this day.

Despite being a dominant force from the inception of the NFL, financial success was severely hindered in the early years. While college teams commanded crowds sometimes in excess of 50,000 fans, pro teams were lucky to draw a tenth of that. The long-established sport of professional baseball also stood in the way of the success of the NFL. Professional football seemed like a novelty or a passing fad.

The 2008 film Leatherheads accurately depicted the player acquisition in the 1920s. Back then, the Bears would seek out a college athlete to play on their professional football team. Though this practice is also common today, the idea that one would procure a college degree and become a professional athlete seemed absurd at the time. One of the chief reasons a college athlete becoming a professional athlete seemed so far-fetched was because most professional athletes didnt garner tremendous salaries during this era, and the income period of an athlete is much shorter than that of a college graduate.

Despite being relatively unheard of for a college athlete to go pro, Halas and the Bears set their eyes on Illinois football standout Red Grange, recruiting him aggressively in the mid1920s while he was still a student. This zealous courtship eventually put in motion regulatory measures regarding student recruitment.

Grange, a future Hall of Famer, was finally signed by the Bears for a then-obscene salary of over $100,000. Though Grange would eventually bolt for the Yankees football franchise, the precedent was set for college recruitment. This, along with many barnstorming tours to promote the brand, played a large role in the survival and structure of the modern-day NFL.

The 1940s: Dominance of the Bears

The Bears were the most dominant NFL team during the 1940s, appearing in five championships and winning four. Of particular note is the 1940 season that saw a 730 thumping of Washington in the NFL championship game.

The Bears' prominence during this era is largely attributed to the advent of the T-formation, predecessor of the pro set formation. The T-formation used two backs instead of one. The combination of stingy defense and stellar quarterback play by Hall of Famer Sid Luckman made the Bears a force to be reckoned with throughout the 1940s.

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
Under that pile of Packers is Bears running back Gale Sayers, buried on a preseason play in 1966. Sayers couldn't gain much ground, but Chicago beat Green Bay in the exhibition game, 13–10.© Jack Hamilton/Milwaukee Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

195082: End of the George Halas Coaching Era

After several decades of superb play, the Bears would decline throughout most of the 1950s, '60s and '70s. One exception to this trend was an eighth NFL championship in 1963.

Though these were primarily lean years, the Bears fans saw some terrific Hall of Famers play such as Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka and Walter Payton, to name a few.

This low time in the franchise history would see the departure of George Halas as head coach in 1968 and the tragic death of running back Brian Piccolo from embryonal carcinoma in '70. Piccolos valiant fight for life is depicted in the famous 1971 made-for-tv film Brians Song, starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams.

198392: Mike Ditka, the 46 Defense and the '85 Super Bowl

In one of George Halas' last major moves as team owner, he hired former Chicago standout tight-end Mike Ditka as head coach in 1982. Halas passed away at 88 years of age the following year. Virginia McCaskey, eldest daughter of Halas, took over as majority owner.

Together, Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan quickly changed the ho-hum culture in Chicago for the better. Though the Bears' offense was effective, with Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton and quarterback Jim McMahon as the signal-caller, defense was the centerpiece of the teams talent.

The Bears' defense featured the then-revolutionary 46 defensive alignment. At the heart of this defense was Hall of Fame middle linebacker Mike Singletary, while fellow Hall of Fame inductees Richard Dent and Dan Hampton formed the bookends of the defensive line. The result was one of the greatest defenses to ever inhabit a football field.

In addition, the Bears of this era are considered by many to be one of the most iconic and colorful teams in NFL history. With nicknames like coach Iron Mike Ditka and William The Refrigerator Perry and over-the-top personalities like that of McMahon and Ryan, this era of the teams history still remains vivid in the collective consciousness.

All of this talent, skill and ego culminated in a 151 record and a 1985 Super Bowl victory. Over the course of the playoffs, the Bears shutout the Giants 210, the Rams 240 and trounced the Patriots in Super Bowl XX 4610.

Adding to the lore of the 1985 Bears is The Super Bowl Shuffle, a musical routine recorded shortly after the team's one and only loss of the season in the 13th week to the Dolphins. In this performance, the Bears proudly announce their intention of winning the Super Bowl, an act of bravado that would have made them look quite foolish if they had not so easily reached their goal.

The often-contentious relationship between Ditka and Ryan resulted in Ryans departure to coach the Eagles in 1986. Though the Bears continued to be a contender for most of Ditkas coaching career, they did not reach the Super Bowl again under his guidance.

19932003: The Dave Wannstedt and Dick Jauron Coaching Eras

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the Bears were again a run-of-the-mill team. Coaches Dave Wannstedt and Dick Jauron both reached the playoffs once, but little else of note took place.

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
The Bears fought hard in Super Bowl XLI, but it was the Colts that came away victorious.© Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar

200412: The Lovie Smith Era and '06 Super Bowl Appearance

Under head coach Lovie Smith, the Bears would again come to prominence, culminating in a Super Bowl appearance in 2006.

During their Super Bowl run, Devin Hester electrified crowds with kick and punt returns. The offensive standouts included quarterback Rex Grossman, running back Thomas Jones and wide receiver Muhsin Muhammad. Pro Bowl defensive tackle Tommie Harris and Hall of Fame middle linebacker Brian Urlacher starred on the defense.

Super Bowl XLI pitted Chicago against Indianapolis. It was not only the first Super Bowl to feature an African American head coach, but the first Super Bowl to feature two African American head coaches: Smith of the Bears and Tony Dungy of the Colts.

The more offensive-minded Colts prevailed in this closely contested game with the final score at 2917.

Lovie Smiths coaching career with the Bears was a successful one, but ultimately, his inability to win a Super Bowl lead to his dismissal in 2012.

201317: Poor Performance Under Marc Trestman and John Fox

Between 201317, the Bears posted an overall record of 2753, with their best season record being 88 and their worst being a dismal 313. During this time, the Bears had two coaches: Marc Trestman and John Fox.

Jay Cutler was the quarterback for the Bears the majority of this period, and his ability to show flashes of brilliance compounded by inconsistent play was the perfect recipe for killing coaching careers.

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
Will head coach Matt Nagy have what it takes to get the Bears back to the Super Bowl?© David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

2018Present: Emergence of the Bears Under Matt Nagy and Renewed Enthusiasm

The present-day Bears are a team marked with renewed enthusiasm. Under coach Matt Nagy, the Bears went 124 in 2018, and victory narrowly eluded them in their Wild Card contest against the Eagles.

The Bears are expected to contend in the future with talented players such as quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and linebacker Khalil Mack.

The History of the Bears Mascot and Logo

The Yankee and Dodger football teams copied the names of their respective, local baseball teams in hopes of capitalizing on brand recognition. Similarly, George Halas changed the Chicago mascot to the Bears in 1922 to complement the Cubs.

Depictions of the Bear have varied over the years, but most commonly resembled that of a brown bear or grizzly. In 2003, Staley Da Bear was introduced as an anthropomorphic mascot that inhabits the sidelines of Soldier Field and many events sponsored by the Bears.

Also like the Cubs, the Bears' emblem is a large C, but the wishbone C emblem that was eventually settled on was acquired from the University of Chicago.

Nicknames

The nickname Monsters of the Midway was also obtained from the University of Chicago during the 1940s.

The term Da Bears is a reference to the Bears that was made popular by the recurring Saturday Night Live skit Bill Swerskis Superfans in the early 1990s.

Chicago Bear Colors

Halas chose a color scheme that mimics that of the Illinois College Football Team: navy blue, burnt orange and white. However, Halas chose not to copy the college team's color scheme exactly. The most notable deviation is that the navy blue in the Bears color scheme is much darker than that of the Illinois college team. Without close inspection, the Bears navy blue can easily be mistaken for the color black.

Notable Rivalries and Games

  • Green Bay: This is one of the longest-running and one of the most competitive rivalries in NFL history. As of the 2019 season, Green Bay leads the series 99-95-6, including two playoff contests that the teams have split. The Packers-Bears rivalry began in 1921, the second year of the NFL’s existence.
  • Minnesota: The Vikings and Bears have been going at it since the Bears' first regular-season game on Sept. 17, 1961, which the Vikings won 37–13. As of the 2019 season, the Vikings currently lead the rivalry at 60-56-2.
  • Detroit: This is another of the NFL’s long-lived rivalries; it began in 1930. One of the most famous Bears-Lions contests was in 1932 when the Lions (then called the Spartans) faced off against the Bears in what many consider to be the NFL’s first playoff game. Due to a blizzard, it was also the first-ever indoor game. The Bears were victorious at 9–0. As of the 2019 season, Chicago has a lopsided lead in the series at 101-74-5.
  • Arizona: Though no longer a rivalry, the series between the Cardinals and Bears is of note because it is the oldest in NFL history. Like the Bears, the Cardinals were in existence at the NFL’s inception in 1920 (then as the cross-town rival Chicago Cardinals). Both teams still occasionally play, but because their matchups don’t occur on a yearly basis, it is no longer considered a rivalry. The Cardinals and Bears first played on Nov. 28, 1920, a game the Bears lost 7–6. As of the 2019 season, the Bears lead the series with an overall record of 59-28-6.
chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) plays catch with fans in the stands prior to a 2019 game against the Packers at Soldier Field.Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago's Stadium History

  • Staley Field (1920): Staley Field was the Bears home for the single season they played in Decatur, Illinois. With just a 1,500 seat capacity and a $1 admission fee, it was soon clear this would not be a profitable business model.
  • Wrigley Field (1921–70): The Bears began playing games in Wrigley Field, home of the Cubs baseball team, in 1921. They played their final game there on Dec. 13, 1970.
  • Soldier Field "Old Soldier Field" (1971–2002): Due to an NFL mandate that all stadiums accommodate at least 50,000 fans, the Bears were compelled to leave Wrigley Field after 50 years. They played their first regular season game at Soldier Field on Sept. 19, 1971, against the Steelers. The Bears won 17–15.
  • Soldier Field "New Soldier Field" (2003–Present): On Sept. 29, 2003, the Bears played their first game on a completely renovated Soldier Field. They lost to their division rival Packers 38–23. After a complete stadium overhaul, only parts of the Soldier Field facade remained intact. As a result of these changes, the stadium lost its National Historic Landmark status in 2006.

Most Important Players

The Bears have had a long and illustrious history. As a result, they have garnered more Hall of Fame honors and have immortalized more players by retiring their numbers than any other NFL franchise.

Chicago's Retired Numbers

  • No. 3, Bronko Nagurski (FB-LB-T, 1930–37, '43): A four-time All-Pro, Nagurski was an old-time player with modern size and speed. At 6'2" and 226 lbs, he would have been a force to be reckoned with in any era.
  • No. 5, George McAfee (HB-DB, 1940–41, '45, '50): This one-time All-Pro was on three championship teams and devastated opponents as both an offensive and defensive force.
  • No. 7, George Halas (E, 1920–28 player, 1920–67 coach, 1921–82 executive): Halas both played and coached the team in its infancy. It is as an owner and coach where his visionary skills stood out.
  • No. 28, Willie Galimore (HB, 1957–63): A fabulous running back and civil rights activist, Galimore had his life tragically cut short in an automobile accident at 29.
  • No. 34, Walter Payton (RB, 1975–87): Arguably the greatest running back of all time and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, Payton's life was cut short at 45 due to a rare liver disease.
  • No. 40, Gale Sayers (RB-KR-PR, 1965–71): During his window of effective play, Sayers may have been the scariest offensive weapon to ever play the game. Injuries ended his career early.
  • No. 41, Brian Piccolo (RB, 1966–69): A beloved teammate and quality running back, Piccolo's life ended at 26 due to embryonal cell carcinoma.
  • No. 42, Sid Luckman (QB-HB-DB, 1939–49): Luckman is best known for being the signal-caller of "The Monsters of the Midway," who won four of five championship appearances in the 1940s.
  • No. 51, Dick Butkus (LB, 1965–73): The quintessential linebacker, Butkus earned eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro honors over the course of his career.
  • No. 56, Bill Hewitt (FB-E, 1932–36): Hewitt was a four-time All-Pro and two-time NFL champion whose life was cut short at 37 in a car crash.
  • No. 61, Bill George (LB-G-MG-DT, 1952–65): George excelled at linebacker, earning eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections in his 14 years with the Bears.
  • No. 66, Bulldog Turner (C-T-LB-G, 1940–52): Bulldog lived up to his name, earning seven All-Pro honors and winning four NFL championships over his 13–year career.
  • No. 77, Red Grange (HB-BB-DB-TB, 1925, 1929–34): Grange was the first big-time college recruit, a harbinger of the recruiting system in place today.
  • No. 89, Mike Ditka (TE, 1961–66): The league's preeminent tight end when he was healthy, knee injuries shortened his window of dominance.
chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
Hall of Fame inductee Jimbo Covert (left) talks to Hall of Fame inductee Harold Carmichael (right) during the 2020 NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center.© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears' Hall of Fame Inductees

Name
Position
Years with Bears
Year Enshrined
Pro Bowl and All-Pro Selections

*Alan Page

DT

1978–81

1988

9 Pro Bowl, 6 All-Pro

Bill George

LB-G-MG-DT

1952–65

1974

8 Pro Bowl, 8 All-Pro

Bill Hewitt

FB-E

1932–36

1971

4 All-Pro

*Bobby Layne

QB

1948

1967

6 Pro Bowl, 2 All-Pro

Brian Urlacher

LB

2000–12

2018

8 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro

Bronko Nagurski

FB-LB-T

1930–37, '43

1963

4 All-Pro

Bulldog Turner

C-T-LB-G

1940–52

1966

4 Pro Bowl, 7 All-Pro

Dan Fortmann

G-LB

1936–43

1965

3 Pro Bowl, 6 All-Pro

Dan Hampton

DE-DT

1979–90

2002

4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro

Dick Butkus

LB

1965–73

1979

8 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro

Doug Atkins

DE

1955–66

1982

8 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro

Ed Healy

T-G-E

1922–27

1964

4 All-Pro

Gale Sayers

RB, KR, PR

1965–71

1977

4 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro

George Blanda

QB, K

1949–58

1981

4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro

George Connor

T-LB-DT-G

1948–55

1975

4 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro

George Halas

Coach

1920–83

1963

N/A

George McAfee

HB-DB

1940–41, 1945–50

1966

1 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro,

George Musso

G-T

1933–44

1982

3 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro

George Trafton

C

1920–21, 1923–32

1964

2 All-Pro

Red Grange

HB-BB-DB-TB

1925, 1929–34

1963

2 All-Pro

Jim Finks

Executive

1974–82

1995

Elected as an Administrator

*Jimmy Conzelman

HB-QB

1920

1964

1 All-Pro

Joe Stydahar

T

1936–42, 1945–46

1967

4 Pro Bowl, 4 All-Pro

John Driscoll

HB-QB-TB-BB

1920, 1926–29, 1956–57

1965

6 All-Pro

Mike Ditka

TE

1961–66

1988

5 Pro Bowl, 2 All-Pro

Mike Singletary

LB

1981–92

1998

10 Pro Bowl, 7 All-Pro

*Orlando Pace

T

2009

2016

7 Pro Bowl, 3 All-Pro

Richard Dent

DE

1983–93, '95

2011

4 Pro Bowl, 1 All-Pro

Sid Luckman

QB-HB-DB

1939–50

1965

3 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro

Stan Jones

G-DT-T

1954–65

1991

7 Pro Bowl, 3 All-Pro

Walter Payton

RB

1975–87

1993

9 Pro Bowl, 5 All-Pro

*Walt Kiesling

G-T

1934

1966

1 All-Pro

Link Lyman

T

1926–28, 1930–31, 1933–34

1964

2 All-Pro

Jimbo Covert

T

1983–90

2020

2 Pro Bowl, 2 All Pro

Ed Sprinkle

DE-E-G-LB

1944–55

2020

4 Pro Bowl

Bears' Career Statistical Leaders

Category
Number
Player Name

Most Games Started

184

Walter Payton

Consecutive Games Played

191

Steve McMichael

Games Played

245

Patrick Mannelly

Pro Bowls

10

Mike Singletary

Points

1,207

Robbie Gould

Passing TDs

154

Jay Cutler

TDs

125

Walter Payton

Rushing TDs

110

Walter Payton

Receiving TDs

50

Ken Kavanaugh

Def. TDs

9

Charles Tillman

Int. TDs

8

Charles Tillman

Punt Return TDs

13

Devin Hester

Kick Return TDs

6

Gale Sayers

KR & PR TDs

18

Devin Hester

Passing Yards

23,443

Jay Cutler

Rushing Yards

16,726

Walter Payton

Receptions

492

Walter Payton

Receiving Yards

5,059

Johnny Morris

All-Purpose Yards

21,803

Walter Payton

Interceptions

38

Gary Fencik

Sacks

124.5

Richard Dent

chicago-bears-team-history-and-timeline
With 17.5 sacks in 1984, former Bears end Richard Dent holds the franchise's single-season sack record.© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bears' Season Statistical Leaders

Category
Number
Player Name
Year

Points

144

Kevin Butler

1985

Passing TDs

29

Eric Kramer

1995

TDs

22

Gale Sayers

1965

Rushing TDs

14

Gale Sayers, Walter Payton (2)

1965, '77, '79

Receiving TDs

13

Ken Kavanaugh, Dick Gordon

1947, '70

Def. TDs

3

Charles Tillman

2012

Int. TDs

3

Charles Tillman

2012

Punt Return TDs

4

Devin Hester

2007

Kick Return TDs

4

Cecil Turner

1970

KR & PR TDs

6

Devin Hester

2007

Passing Yards

3,838

Eric Kramer

1995

Rushing Yards

1,852

Walter Payton

1977

Receptions

118

Brandon Marshall

2012

Receiving Yards

1,508

Brandon Marshall

2012

All-Purpose Yards

2,440

Gale Sayers

1966

Interceptions

10

Mark Carrier

1990

Sacks

17.5

Richard Dent

1984

FAQs

Who Owns the Bears?

  • A.E. Staley Company (192021)
  • George Halas and Dutch Sternaman (192132)
  • George Halas (193282)
  • Virginia Halas McCaskey (1983present)

How Did the Bears Get Their Name?

Like many early NFL teams, the Bears name was given to complement the local baseball team, the Cubs.

What Kind of Bear Is Chicago's Mascot?

The earliest depictions of the Chicago bear tended to resemble a black bear, but more recent representations favor the North American brown bear or grizzly.

When Was the Last Time the Bears Were in the Playoffs?

The Bears' last playoff appearance was in 2018. The Bears' stellar record of 124 was only good enough to earn a wild card berth, and they narrowly lost in the first round to the Eagles, 1615.

How Many Times Have the Bears Been to the Playoffs?

This question is up for debate depending on how one classifies the 1932 playoff/extra game. Because the Spartans and Bears tied their previous two regular season meetings that year, an extra match was needed to determine the league champion.

If this game is viewed as a playoff, then the Bears have 27 playoff appearances. If this game is viewed as an extension of the regular season, then the answer is 26 playoff appearances.

References

Oldest.org. 10 Oldest Teams in the NFL. Retrieved Sept. 11, 2019.

Profootballhof.com. Hall of Famers by Franchise. Retrieved Sept. 9, 2019.

Profootballreference.com. Pro Football Statistics and History. Retrieved Sept.12, 2019.

Staleymuseum.com. History of the Decatur Staleys/ Chicago Bears. Retrieved Sept. 10, 2019.

Taylor, Roy.(2003). Chicago Bears History. Retrieved Sept.10, 2019.

Associated Press. (2007, January 21). Smith, Dungy are first black coaches in Super Bowl. Retrieved Sept. 11, 2019.

Bacon. (2019, March 18). What Kind of Bears Are The Chicago Bears? Retrieved September 10, 2019.

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Khalil Mack

https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/30287024/superman-revisiting-khalil-mack-incredible-feats-strength-buffalo

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add QB, Nose Tackle to Practice Squad

Due to shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky and Roy Robertson-Harris, the Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Kyle Sloter and nose tackle Anthony Rush to their practice squad.

Gene Chamberlain

Why the Bears Should Keep Matt Nagy as Play Caller This Week

Switching play callers in the future might be an option but for several reasons it wouldn't be the best approach for the Chicago Bears this week.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Should Have Interest in Takk McKinley

Takk McKinley probably could have had more tact in the way he made his desire to leave Atlanta known, but he could be a productive player for the Bears if they had interest in a pass rusher capable of more than one sack in more than half a season.

Gene Chamberlain

Defensive Gems Like Sunday's Just Keep Going to Waste

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/11/9/21557828/for-bears-a-defense-is-a-terrible-thing-to-waste

Gene Chamberlain

Trevis Gipson Toiling for Bears in Scout Team Role

Chicago Bears fifth-round draft pick Trevis Gipson was in on 12 plays in the opening-day victory over Detroit but the outside linebacker has faded back to a scout team role and hasn't been active on game day since Week 4.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Pick Up Pieces from Offensive Line and Elsewhere

The Chicago Bears will closely monitor their COVID-19 situation and injuries going forward this week as they try to assemble a more formidable offensive line against the Minnesota Vikings.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Considers Giving Up Play Calling

Matt Nagy had play-calling duties dumped on him by Andy Reid in Kansas City and now it appears the Chicago Bears coach is considering dumping off play calls to someone on his staff, but he says no one will know about it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Report Card: Coaches, Offense Go Sit in a Corner

Using several inexperienced offensive linemen produced the expected result for the Chicago Bears but wasn't a reason for dodging objective grading.

Gene Chamberlain

Coaching Judgment Is Biggest Bears Problem

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy needs to realize what he has and quit making in-game decisions based on talent he doesn't have.

Gene Chamberlain