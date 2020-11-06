Top 10 Players in Chicago Bears History

A storied franchise, the Bears trace their origins to the very birth of the NFL in 1920. The team has won eight NFL championships and one Super Bowl, and their roster has included 30 Hall of Famers — an NFL record.

Given their success over many decades, ranking the Bears' greatest players requires a comprehensive look at their entire history. This top 10 list takes into account skill and ability level relative to the era, statistical performance, impact on the franchise and the team ’ s success during the player's career. Whittling down this list to just 10 was not an easy task, so I've included several very impressive honorable mentions, as well.

10. Dan Hampton

The Bears took Dan Hampton as the fourth overall pick in the 1979 Draft. In an 11-year career from 1979 to '90, all of which was with Chicago, he was named to first-team All-Pro four times, second-team All-Pro two times and received four Pro Bowl selections.

Over the course of his career, the Bears' defense ranked first in the fewest rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total yards and total points allowed. They also ranked first in sacks over the same time period (1979 – 90). Hampton recorded 57 sacks during his career, which ranks him third all-time in franchise history behind teammates Steve McMichael and Richard Dent. Hampton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002.

Known as a very versatile player, Hampton was able to provide a rush off the edge as a defensive end or push up the middle as a defensive tackle. He was named to first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and defensive tackle. This versatility played a crucial role in Chicago ’ s 46 Defense, which dominated the league in historic fashion. The 46 Defense was created by Buddy Ryan, the Bears ’ defensive coordinator at the time. This defense was an aggressive approach built to put all the pressure on the offense, and Hampton ’ s ability to play anywhere on the defensive line was essential to the scheme.

Constantly changing roles may have had a negative impact on Hampton ’ s statistical production, but his impact goes far beyond sacks and tackles. His ability to play different positions allowed fellow defensive linemen Steve McMichael, Richard Dent and William Perry to flourish. Hampton ’ s impact cannot be described with simple statistics or quantitative measures. Legendary head coach Mike Ditka explained Hampton ’ s impact: “ A lot of times in football, it ’ s not so much the stat, but how you play the game. If that ’ s the measuring stick, then Dan Hampton played the game as well as anybody. ”

Hampton can still be heard on the Chicago airwaves where he hosts a daily sports talk radio show.

9. Brian Urlacher

Brian Urlacher was the ninth overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He was an All-American at New Mexico State as a safety and would go on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He switched to linebacker in the NFL and would anchor the Bears ’ defense for the next 13 years.

In that time, he was named first-team All-Pro four times, second-team All-Pro once and selected to eight Pro Bowls. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and led the Bears to the Super Bowl in '06. In his third season, he set the franchise record for single-season tackles at 153, which put him on pace to set the franchise career tackle record with 1,353. It is important to note that many believe Mike Singletary recorded over 1,400 tackles, but tackles weren ’ t consistently recorded until 2001. Urlacher was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, which was the very first year he was eligible for the honor.

Urlacher led the Bears ’ defense for years — their dominance revitalized the Monsters of the Midway. They ran a defense known as the Tampa Two, revolving around two safeties each playing deep halves of the field, hence the “ two. ” Head coach Lovie Smith mastered this defense during his time as a linebacker coach for the Buccaneers, hence “ Tampa. ”

The defensive strategy of the Tampa Two had been implemented before, but it rose in popularity when Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in 2003. The focus of this defense is twofold. First, with two safeties deep, offenses have a difficult time completing long pass plays because there is always a safety over the top. Second, it allows underneath plays (cornerbacks and outside linebackers) to play aggressive because they know they have help behind them. However, this defense leaves a huge gap in the middle of the field — which is the reason Urlacher played such a crucial role in the defense. The middle linebacker needs to cover the hole in the deep middle of the field, but most linebackers don ’ t have the coverage ability needed for this role. However, the role fit Urlacher perfectly because he was an All-American safety in college. This allowed the Bears to implement the Tampa Two and utilize their dominant defense to make a Super Bowl appearance.

8. Richard Dent

Richard Dent was picked in the eighth round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He played for multiple teams during his career, but he spent his first 10 years with the Bears. He was the MVP of the Bears ’ only Super Bowl win in 1985, and he holds several franchise records. Dent's game was simple: he was big, strong and very fast. He consistently beat offensive linemen with his speed, which resulted in a staggering number of sacks and impressive statistical production.

Best Statistical Performances

124.5 sacks, first in franchise history

17.5 sacks in 1984, single-season franchise record

4.5 sacks in 1984 and '87, tied for the single-game record (both against the Raiders)

3.5 sacks, single-game postseason record

17 sacks, led NFL in 1985

When Dent left Chicago his career would not last much longer. He won a Super Bowl in 1994 with the 49ers and retired a few years later. He finished with 137.5 sacks for his career, which places him 10th all-time.

7. Bronko Nagurski

Bronko Nagurski began his career in 1930 as a running back with the Bears. He played for eight years during which he was named first-team All-Pro four times and second-team All-Pro three times. He also led the Bears to two NFL championships. Nagurski was a power runner; weighing in at 216 pounds he was the same size as most linemen during that time. He was also a wrestler; he was known as a world heavyweight champion.

Nagurski ’ s historical impact on the Bears continued past his initial retirement. In 1943, many NFL players went off to serve in World War II, which left the Bears with a depleted roster as they prepared for another championship season. Nagurski came back, six years after retiring, to play defensive tackle for his old team. He led the Bears to a third NFL championship and scored on a three-yard touchdown run.

Nagurski dominated the NFL during his career and it shows through his 4.4 yards per carry. He was a member of the inaugural Hall of Fame class in 1963. He played his entire career with the Bears, and the jersey No. 3 was retired to honor him.

6. Gale Sayers

Gale Sayers played seven seasons in the NFL, all for the Bears. He was one of the most dominant players the league had ever seen and was known to be a threat on both offense and special teams. Best known for his ability to make big plays, he constantly broke seemingly normal plays for long yardage and was very dangerous as a return man. Sayers once remarked, “ Just give me 18 inches of daylight. That ’ s all I need. ”

During his career, Sayers made first-team All-Pro five times. He won Rookie of the Year in 1965 and then led the NFL in rushing in his second year ('66). He continued to dominate until he tore several ligaments in his knee in 1968. At that time, an injury of this magnitude usually meant retirement, but Sayers came back in 1969 to once again lead the NFL in rushing yards and win Comeback Player of the Year. A successful recovery from torn knee ligaments was very unusual at the time. Medicine, especially sports medicine, was much less effective in the 1960s. In 1970 and '71, he was plagued with various knee injuries, eventually leading to his retirement in '71.

Sayers held countless franchise records at the time of his retirement, most revolving around rushing and special team returns. Most of these records were later broken by two other legendary players, Walter Payton and Devin Hester. Sayers does still hold several single-game and single-season franchise records.

Franchise Records

22 touchdowns, single-season record

2,440 net yards, single-season record

6 touchdowns, single-game record

36 points, single-game record

339 net yards, single-game record

Sayers also made strides towards the integration of pro football. It is widely known that Sayers and fellow running back Brian Piccolo were the first two interracial roommates in the NFL. The movie Brian ’ s Song follows their friendship and Piccolo ’ s battle with cancer.

5. Mike Singletary

The Bears selected Mike Singletary in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft, and he would go on to play all 12 seasons of his legendary career with Chicago. Singletary was the centerpiece of the Bears' menacing 46 Defense. In 1985, he won Defensive Player of the Year while leading the Bears to their first Super Bowl win — and he won the award again in 1988. Over the course of his career, Singletary made 10 Pro Bowls, was named first-team All-Pro eight times and second-team All-Pro one time. The three-time NFC Player of the Year missed only two games his entire career. His tackles statistics vary depending on the source, but many have him with 1,488 career tackles. That ranks him first all-time in franchise history.

Singletary was given the nickname Samurai Mike because of his focus on the field — a characteristic that fit the 46 Defense scheme perfectly. This defense relied on pressure from their four defensive linemen and two additional defenders. The two additional defenders would be either linebackers or safeties, walking down to the line of scrimmage. The offense would need to dedicate at least six, sometimes seven or eight, blockers to stop the six defenders. This strategy not only created pressure consistently, but it allowed Singletary to play without dealing with any blockers. This is what allowed him to fly to the ball and make plays. This style of play was important to Singletary ’ s success, and it eventually led to his Hall of Fame induction in 1998.

4. Mike Ditka

Mike Ditka, commonly known as Da Coach, played a huge role for the Bears ’ organization. Ditka was picked five overall by Chicago in the 1961 NFL Draft, went on to win Rookie of the Year and then set the franchise record with 12 touchdown receptions as a rookie. Ditka made the Pro Bowl in his first five seasons with Chicago and was first-team All-Pro in four of them. He was named second-team All-Pro in his last two seasons with the Bears. He also holds the team record for touchdown receptions in a game with four.

Ditka ’ s legacy as a player has not been forgotten. In 1988, he was the first-ever tight end to enter the Hall of Fame. He would go on to play for various other teams and return to the NFL as a coach. His mentality left a mark on the franchise from his time as both a player and a coach. His impact can best be described with a quote from Da Coach himself: “ You ’ re never a loser until you quit trying. ”

3. Sid Luckman

Sid Luckman was selected with the second overall pick in the 1939 NFL Draft and then traded to the Bears. He would go on to become one of the first great NFL quarterbacks. At that time, the NFL consisted of ground-and-pound, heavy run offenses. Luckman changed that and redefined the position of quarterback. He dominated the NFL during the 1940s and led the Bears to four NFL championships. He led the league in passing yards, touchdowns and ratings three separate times, and he took home the MVP award after the 1943 season.

Luckman enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines shortly after the 1943 season. He was not able to practice with the team but could play on game days. In 1946, he returned to the Bears full time and led them to their fourth NFL championship.

Luckman was the first great passer the NFL ever saw. He rewrote the record books, though not many still stand. He still holds the record for single-game touchdown passes with seven (tied) and has the second-highest yards per attempt with 8.4. He accomplished all this without the fancy route trees or film resources available now. Luckman truly revolutionized the game of football.

2. Dick Butkus

Dick Butkus was picked third overall in the 1965 NFL Draft, and he would go on to play all nine seasons of his legendary career with the Bears. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in every season except for the year he retired, and he was named first-team All-Pro six times and second-team All-Pro twice. Honored twice with Defensive Player of the Year, he was placed on the All-Decade Team for both the 1960s and the '70s. The Bears retired his jersey no. 51, and he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1979.

Butkus's impact on both the Bears franchise and the NFL cannot be described with just statistics. He is widely regarded as the gold standard for middle linebackers. Between his speed, strength and veracity, Butkus built a reputation as one of the best to ever play. Fellow Hall of Famer Deacon Jones described Butkus as a “ well-conditioned animal, and every time he hit you, he tried to put you in the cemetery, not the hospital. ” Butkus set the standard for toughness on the field. In September of 1970, he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the caption, “ The Most Feared Man in the Game. ” His mentality and style of play can be seen in more modern players such as Ray Lewis and former Bear Mike Singletary.

1. Walter Payton

Sweetness. Walter Payton ’ s legendary career leaves him with a reputation as the greatest Bear — and one of the greatest players ever in professional football.

Payton played 13 years in the NFL and ran for over 1,000 yards in 10 of those seasons. Over his career, he was selected to nine Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro seven times along the way. At the time of his retirement in 1987, he held NFL records for rush yards and touchdowns. Both records have since been broken, but Payton still holds virtually every running back – related record for the Bears' franchise. In 1979, he led the league in both rushing yards and touchdowns on his way to being named MVP that year. In 1985, the Bears ’ defense dominated and Payton ran for over 1,500 on his way to a Super Bowl victory. He currently ranks second all-time in rushing yards and third all-time in yards from scrimmage.

The Bears picked Payton fourth overall in the 1975 NFL Draft out of Jackson State, a small college in Mississippi. Jackson State is also where Payton picked up the motto, “ Never Die Easy. ” This three-word phrase summarizes Payton ’ s playing style. He never ran out of bounds — he always said he wanted to “ punish ” defenders before he went down. On top of his physicality, he had one of the best stiff arms football has ever seen. He would toss defenders aside, often taking three defenders to tackle him. Even with this physical mentality, he missed only one game throughout his entire career.

This, along with many of his other achievements, can be attributed to his insane work ethic. He always said that conditioning was the most important part of his training. His most notable drills relied on sprinting up and down hills; he often trained until he could barely walk. This work ethic is where he attributes most of his success in both football and life.

Payton passed away on Nov. 1, 1999, at the young age of 45, due to a rare liver disease and bile duct cancer. He spent his final weeks working with an author on his autobiography, Never Die Easy.

Honorable Mentions

With so many great Chicago players to choose from, some inevitably didn't make the top 10. The following players most certainly deserve an honorable mention.

Red Grange

Howard “ Red ” Grange joined the Bears in 1925, shortly after the league was formed. Grange was a part of two NFL championships with Chicago, but his most important achievements took place off the field. He was a college football phenom; the three-time All-American was known all over the country. After Bears owner George Halas signed Grange, the two toured the country together raising interest in the NFL. Grange ’ s popularity helped the NFL gain traction and attract fans.

Bulldog Turner

Clyde “ Bulldog ” Turner joined the Bears as a 21-year-old rookie in 1940, and he played into the early 1950s. As a center and a linebacker, he dominated both sides of the ball for the Bears for 13 years. He won four NFL championships and was named first-team All-Pro eight times.

Devin Hester

Devin Hester ’ s career with Chicago was electrifying. After years of disappointment, the 2006 Bears made it to the Super Bowl, and Hester played a huge role in that. He owns almost every special teams record not owned by Gale Sayers, and he is widely regarded as the best return specialist to ever play.

NFL Records