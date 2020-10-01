Fantasy Owners Need to Think Critically About Nick Foles
Gene Chamberlain
After Nick Foles' dramatic comeback victory coming off the bench last week, the fantasy world no doubt went wild with people trying to pick him up as a reserve.
Some, maybe the poor owners with Carson Wentz or Kirk Cousins as their quarterbacks, will be trying to get him into the lineup immediately after seeing three touchdown passes in a period of 4:27 of the fourth quarter, and two others that could just as easily been scores.