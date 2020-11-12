SI.com
BearDigest
PFF Trashes Jaylon Johnson While Putting Him on All-Rookie Team

Gene Chamberlain

Rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson has been lauded for his play throughout the Bears season and has been included on the Pro Football Focus all-rookie mid-point team, although this must be taken with a grain of salt.

It's difficult to see how PFF can call itself an expert at grading football film and not include Kyle Fuller in the NFL's top 25 cornerbacks. In Week 7 an analysis of cornerbacks didn't include Fuller as a top 25 player, and they give him only a slightly  above-average grade for the year of 64.8

