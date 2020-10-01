SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Odds Makers Have Realized How League Favors Scoring

Gene Chamberlain

It often takes a week or two for odds makers to catch up to the current state of affairs in the NFL.

Point spreads become more spot on, or less chalky.

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

BearDigest+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Nick Foles Is Better Bears QB Choice Three Weeks Late

The Chicago Bears think just the added three weeks of practice since the first starting quarterback decision was made has brought Nick Foles around to being ready to run the offense better than Mitchell Trubisky now, and it doesn't hurt having his experience.

Gene Chamberlain

TJ Watt and the Art of the Takeaway. Take Away Their Game This Week

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/01/sports-illustrated-cover-story-tj-watt-how-defenses-create-takeaways-daily-cover

Gene Chamberlain

Bears See Nick Foles' Reputation for Leadership Up Close

From relief quarterback to relief starter, Nick Foles has shown an ability over the course of his career to rally a team and tries to do it as the starter now for the Chicago Bears against the Indianapolis Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Proceed Cautiously When Pondering Nick Foles for Fantasy

The Nick Foles train is rolling but if you're thinking of him as a fantasy option or of inserting him into the lineup this week, pay attention to the small details with the big horseshoe on their helmets.

Gene Chamberlain

While Promoting Artavis Pierce, Bears Give Lamar Miller a Look

Former Dolphins and Texans running back Lamar Miller had a tryout Wednesday with the Bears while the team continued to talk up undrafted rookie Artavis Pierce, who has been promoted to the 53-man roster.

Gene Chamberlain

Three Matchups Bears Can Exploit Against Colts

The Chicago Bears face Philip Rivers for the second straight year but with a new team and there are several matchups they can take advantage of in order to make sure they avoid losing to him at Soldier Field the way they did last season.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Received More Chances Than He Deserved

Nick Foles actually produced points while Mitchell Trubisky produced only possession time, occasional turnovers and an eternal promise to get better.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks Turn Up Bears Pass Rush Heat

The Chicago Bears had their most consistent pass rush pressure in Sunday's win over Atlanta, after showing signs of elevating it in Week 2 against the Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Receivers Try to Get on Same Page with Nick Foles

With very little practice time in training camp together, Nick Foles and his wide receivers will be getting better acquainted this week as the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts.

Gene Chamberlain

Artavis Pierce Promoted by Bears to 53-Man Roster

Former Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce has moved up to the 53-man Chicago Bears roster after the torn ACL suffered by Tarik Cohen on a fair catch against the Atlanta Falcons.

Gene Chamberlain