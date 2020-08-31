SI.com
Trevis Gipson, Other Rookies Very Raw for Opener

Gene Chamberlain

Getting a chance to break into a lineup as a rookie is one thing for players drafted on Day 1 or Day 2.

It's quite another challenge for those selected on Day 3.

Jaylon Johnson Enters Crucial Week if He's to Start

The Chicago Bears drafted Jaylon Johnson 50th overall in the spring and a shoulder surgery has limited his appearances in training camp including Saturday's scrimmage.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Butkus bear

Bears Rate Best Odds for Signing Leonard Fournette

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for a running back after David Montgomery's groin strain, and Bovada.com thinks Leonard Fournette makes a good replacement.

Gene Chamberlain

Two Bears Position Battles on Verge of Being Decided

Analysis: The Chicago Bears came into training camp with three starting positions to decide besides quarterback and one of those hasn't even been a battle while an injury appears to be a factor in deciding another.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Cordarrelle Patterson Gets Better Grip on Running Back

Chicago Bears all-purpose ball carrier Cordarrelle Patterson is finding plenty of new aspects about playing running back in the NFL he didn't know much about when he was a kick returner/receiver who sometimes dabbled in the backfield.

Gene Chamberlain

PODCAST: From SI Forecasting the NFC North

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/08/31/tom-brady-leading-new-teammates-social-justice-yannick-ngakoue

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Bring Back Running Back Napoleon Maxwell

The Chicago Bears on Monday put defensive back Michael Joseph on injured reserve and brought back running back Napoleon Maxwell, who was cut at the outset of training camp.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Can't Afford to Ignore Leonard Fournette's Availability

David Montgomery's groin strain puts the Bears in a desperate situation and Leonard Fournette would be a great addition even for a team without a running back need let alone one without its back due to injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Roquan Smith Among Bears Who Made a Leap Forward

Training camp practices have made it evident Roquan Smith and five other Chicago Bears have made a big step forward.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears QB Battle Rages On with No End in Sight

Matt Nagy said after Saturday's scrimmage at Soldier Field that he could take the battle between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles all the way to right before the opening game Sept. 13.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

Nick Foles Hints at Degree of Difficulty for Winning QB Job

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has his eyes set on winning the starting quarterback job still, but each day is making him realize how difficult this is going to be considering all of the extraneous forces working against him in the battle with Mitchell Trubisky.

Gene Chamberlain

by

BillWade