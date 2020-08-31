Trevis Gipson, Other Rookies Very Raw for Opener
Gene Chamberlain
Getting a chance to break into a lineup as a rookie is one thing for players drafted on Day 1 or Day 2.
It's quite another challenge for those selected on Day 3.
Analysis: The Chicago Bears came into training camp with three starting positions to decide besides quarterback and one of those hasn't even been a battle while an injury appears to be a factor in deciding another.
Chicago Bears all-purpose ball carrier Cordarrelle Patterson is finding plenty of new aspects about playing running back in the NFL he didn't know much about when he was a kick returner/receiver who sometimes dabbled in the backfield.
Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles has his eyes set on winning the starting quarterback job still, but each day is making him realize how difficult this is going to be considering all of the extraneous forces working against him in the battle with Mitchell Trubisky.
