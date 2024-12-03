Bear Digest

Bears Add Familiar Face from Training Camp to Practice Squad

Demetric Felton, a running back/receiver the Bears had in for training camp has been added to their practice squad.

Ashtyn Davis pursues Demetric Felton during Hall of Fame Game play.
Ashtyn Davis pursues Demetric Felton during Hall of Fame Game play. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Bears brought back a running back they had briefly in training camp.

Pass-catching running back Demetric Felton has joined the Bears practice squad after they released tackle Austen Pleasants.

Felton was with the Bears from the second week of training camp until Aug. 11 and then was released. He went to the Colts during camp, but did not survive the final cutdown.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound former UCLA running back can play receiver or in the backfield.  He was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2021 and caught 20 passes for 189 yards with two touchdowns over two seasons. He also ran eight times for 20 yards.

The Bengals had Felton on their practice squad in 2023 before he came to the Bears this year. The Browns had waived him in 2023 training camp.

At UCLA, Felton had rushed for 1,101 yards on 233 carries with seven TDs while catching 99 passes for 958 yards and eight TDs. He also has limited experience on returns.

