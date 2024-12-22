Bears and Lions In-Game Blog: First Quarter
FIrst Quarter
Lions get 8 on the first run so appparently they aren't affected by the lack of David Montgomery or guard Graham Galsgow.
- Bears first drive same old story.
- Bears start at the 26 after taking the kickoff. They had Tyler Scott back for the kick. The first two plays went nowhere, gained a yard. A first-down pass to Keenan Allen near the side was there but Allen wasn't ready for it. Then on third down Williams had Allen come free after the play broke down but couldn't deliver the throw as he was trying to stay in bounds. So the Lions got it back at their 34.
Pregame
Temperature on the field prior to the game at 11:30 a.m. is 29 degrees with a 6 mph wind. Not good Jared Goff weather.
The rumor of Sunday is hardly a shocker but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network claims Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will "be willing to listen" to the Bears if they want to talk to him as coach.
Maybe the more startling information in Pelissero's report is about their stadium. Or maybe he was misspeaking.
"My understanding is Johnson is intrigued by the Bears job and is going to be willing to listen," Pelissero reported on NFL Network's pregame show. "There is a lot to like in Chicago with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources, also a major market."
THE BEARS COACHING RUMOR MILL TRACKER
Then the topper, which he threw in almost as background, but if it was it's mistaken background:
"They're expected to break ground on a stadium next year," Pelissero said. "Team president Kevin Warren has a lot of connections around the league from his several decades in pro and college football."
Unless the Bears have located some unknown untapped cash resource, they're a few billion short on breaking ground with anyone.
The Illinois legislature didn't consider it and Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it's a "non-starter" relative to the money for a stadium at the south parking lot of Soldier Field.
The old Michael Reese hospital property south of McCormick Place on the lakefront is also being considered by the Bears but this also would require public funds for infrastructure.
The Bears are providing over $2 billion but estimates put the project up in the $5 billion range. They did get their tax situation cleared up in Arlington Heights but that didn't include an expenditure by anyone in Arlington Heights for a big infrastructure package. The Bears own the Arlington International Racecourse property but even that would require plenty of public funding for infrastructure.
In pregame warmups, former Jets guard Chris Glaser is lining up as the backup Bears center. Glaser has been promoted from the practice squad. What's interesting is how they don't have Kiran Amegadjie even active but Larry Borom is. If Amegadjie fell off the active list, why was he starting ahead of Borom last week?
With Doug Kramer inactive this is a real question.
Graham Glasgow being out for Detroit means either Kayode Awoika or Cristian Mahogany are up at guard for the Lions.
