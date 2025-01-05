Bear Digest

Bears and Packers Inactives: Third-Rounder Sits to Finish Year

Gervon Dexter is inactive for the second straight game for the Bears, as the third-rounder's second season ends in disappointment.

Gene Chamberlain

Zacch Pickens winds up on the inactive list for the second straight week.
Zacch Pickens winds up on the inactive list for the second straight week. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bears 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens is finishing his second season watching from the sidelines for the second straight game as an inactive.

The defensive tackle was among the inactives released prior to the game, a disappointment considering he was being counted on to be a main player inside on the defensive line, especially after Andrew Billings' season-ending injury.

The other Bears inactives are 2022 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell, defensive back Ameer Speed and three injured players.

Travis Homer (hamstring), Teven Jenkins (calf) and Elijah Hicks (ankle) are the Bears out with injuries.

Packers inactives include wide receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Evan Williams, safety Zayne Anderson, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. and tackle Andre Dillard.

Watson being active is a bit of a surprise because he had been injured. Doubs is ill and was a late add to the injury report.

SI: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.