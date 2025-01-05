Bears and Packers Inactives: Third-Rounder Sits to Finish Year
Bears 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens is finishing his second season watching from the sidelines for the second straight game as an inactive.
The defensive tackle was among the inactives released prior to the game, a disappointment considering he was being counted on to be a main player inside on the defensive line, especially after Andrew Billings' season-ending injury.
The other Bears inactives are 2022 fifth-round pick Noah Sewell, defensive back Ameer Speed and three injured players.
Travis Homer (hamstring), Teven Jenkins (calf) and Elijah Hicks (ankle) are the Bears out with injuries.
Packers inactives include wide receiver Romeo Doubs, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Evan Williams, safety Zayne Anderson, defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. and tackle Andre Dillard.
Watson being active is a bit of a surprise because he had been injured. Doubs is ill and was a late add to the injury report.
SI: BearsOnSI