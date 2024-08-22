Bears Bring Back Receiver Released Earlier in Camp
An injury to Freddie Swain opened up a spot on the roster and the Bears brought back receiver Peter LeBlanc.
The Bears have brought back wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, an undrafted free agent, after placing wide receiver Freddie Swain on injured reserve.
Swain, who has played also for the Seahawks, Dolphins and Broncos in his previous three seasons, had three catches for 30 yards in Bears preseason games.
LeBlanc was released earlier in training camp after he had signed with the Bears following the draft as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana-Lafayette.
They gave LeBlanc the same jersey No. 82 he had when he left the team earlier.
