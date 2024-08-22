Bear Digest

Bears Bring Back Receiver Released Earlier in Camp

An injury to Freddie Swain opened up a spot on the roster and the Bears brought back receiver Peter LeBlanc.

Gene Chamberlain

Former Bears receiver Peter LeBlanc, signing autographs here at camp, is a Bears receiver once again.
Former Bears receiver Peter LeBlanc, signing autographs here at camp, is a Bears receiver once again. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Bears have brought back wide receiver Peter LeBlanc, an undrafted free agent, after placing wide receiver Freddie Swain on injured reserve.

Swain, who has played also for the Seahawks, Dolphins and Broncos in his previous three seasons, had three catches for 30 yards in Bears preseason games.

LeBlanc was released earlier in training camp after he had signed with the Bears following the draft as an undrafted free agent from Louisiana-Lafayette.

They gave LeBlanc the same jersey No. 82 he had when he left the team earlier.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain

GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.