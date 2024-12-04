Bears Down Two Receivers but Darnell Wright Practices
When Thomas Brown took to the practice field in the Walter Payton Center for the first time to prepare his team, he had a very limited group.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen (ankle), wide receiver DJ Moore (quad), running back D'Andre Swift (quad), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and guard Ryan Bates (concussion) all were missing from practice for the 49ers game.
Losing his two top targets in the passing game wouldn't be ideal for Williams going into San Francisco. At least he's healthy enough to practice and was not listed on the injury report following a scary hit he took on the knee from Detroit linebacker Jack Campbell.
In addition to those players, center Coleman Shelton (knee) and safety Kevin Byard (shoulder) were limited.
Also limited was Darnell Wright (knee), a positive situation considering their starting right tackle left the game and didn't return on Thursday. Wright had a knee injury prior but the Bears didn't indicate whether this is even the same knee or injury that was aggravated.
Twitter: BearsOnSI