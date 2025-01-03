Bears Friday Injury Report: Ill Players All Ready to Face Packers
Considering their overall injury situation, the Bears will finish off the season in relative good health.
The only starters slated to miss the game Sunday with the Green Bay Packers are guard Teven Jenkins and safety Elijah Hicks.
Jenkins has a calf injury and Hicks an ankle/foot injury. The only other player out of the game is backup running back Travis Homer (hamstring). Again they'll likely start Jake Curhan at left guard for Jenkins as they did last week. Jonathan Owens would replace Hicks.
Left tackle Larry Borom, slot cornerback Kyler Gordon and wide receiver Rome Odunze all were ill this week and had been out of practice until Friday, but all practiced in full on Friday and will play in Sunday's game.
Safety Tarvarius Moore (knee) had a full practice and will be available to back up Owens.
