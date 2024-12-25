Bears Injury Report Week 17: Teven Jenkins and Elijah Hicks Out
The Bears offensive line will be without Teven Jenkins for the Thursday night game against Seattle as he has been ruled out due to the calf injury he aggravated against Detroit.
With Jenkins out, the Bears likely would turn to Jake Curhan as a starter at left guard.
Three others have been ruled out after being labeled out of practice all week: starting safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), running back Travis Homer (hamstring) and reserve safety Tarvarius Moore.
It likely means Jonathan Owens will start at safety opposite Kevin Byard.
Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter is questionable after missing two games and part of another with a knee injury. Dexter had limited Wednesday practice. Also questionable are backup center Doug Kramer (limited) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hip).
The Seahawks will be without starting running back Kenneth Walker due to an akle injury. Also out for Seattle are safety K'Von Wallace (ankle) and tight end Brady Russell (foot).
