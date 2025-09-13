Bear Digest

Bears practice squad moves include elevating Tonah Kpassagnon

After making a sack last week, former Saints defensive end Tonah Kpassagnon will apparently get another chance to rush the passer in Detroit.

The Bears announced practice squad moves on Saturday, a day before the Lions game.
/ Denny Medley-Imagn Images
For the second straight week, defensive end Tonah Kpassagnon will play a role in the Bears pass rush.

The Bears promote Kpassagnon from the practice squad through standard elevation on Saturday for the game Sunday against Detroit. At the same time they revised the injury report to classify wide receiver Jahdae Walker as out with an ankle injury. Walker had been doubtful.

They also confirmed the signing of former 49ers kicker Jake Moody to the practice squad and put undrafted practice squad rookie defensive lineman Xavier Carlton on injured reserve to create this spot.

Kpassagnon, the former Saints and Chiefs defensive end, got in for 13 defensive reps and three special teams plays last week. He had two tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits. His hits and sacks tied for the team lead. Kpassagnon played four years in Kansas City and four with the Saints.

