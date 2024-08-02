Bears Sign Former Seahawks Cornerback
Undrafted 6-foot-3 rookie cornerback Ro Torrence has signed with the Bears after being waived Monday by the Seattle Seahawks.
Torrence was a JUCO player who played for Hutchinson Community College and won NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year honors after the 2020 season when his team won the national title.
WHERE THE BEARS GO FROM HERE DEPENDS ON RYAN POLES
BEARS PRESEASON GAME 1 REPORT CARD VS TEXANS
NEW BEARS PASSING COMBO SHOULDERS THE LOAD AGAINST TEXANS IN WIN
To clear a spot on the roster for Torrence, the Bears waive extra long snapper Cameron Lyons.
Torrence joins a crowded secondary situation, with Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Greg Stroman, Josh Blackwell and Leon Jones are currently in the backup roles outside and in the slot behind starters Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven