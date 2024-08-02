Bear Digest

Bears Sign Former Seahawks Cornerback

Former Arizona State and Auburn cornerback Ro Torrence has signed a contract with the Bears after being waived by Seattle.

Ro Torrence goes for the tackle last year for Arizona State. Torrence has signed with the Bears after being cut by Seattle. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Undrafted 6-foot-3 rookie cornerback Ro Torrence has signed with the Bears after being waived Monday by the Seattle Seahawks.

Torrence was a JUCO player who played for Hutchinson Community College and won NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year honors after the 2020 season when his team won the national title.

To clear a spot on the roster for Torrence, the Bears waive extra long snapper Cameron Lyons.

Torrence joins a crowded secondary situation, with Jaylon Jones, Terell Smith, Greg Stroman, Josh Blackwell and Leon Jones are currently in the backup roles outside and in the slot behind starters Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon.

