Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions Inactive Lists: Teven Jenkins to Play

The players designated as inactive by both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions for Sunday's game at Soldier Field in Week 16.

Gene Chamberlain

Teven Jenkins has a quick word with center Coleman Shelton before a play in Arizona.
Teven Jenkins has a quick word with center Coleman Shelton before a play in Arizona. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Bears will have Teven Jenkins and Braxton Jones available to play despite injuries Sunday when they face the Detroit Lions.

Jenkins, the starting left guard, tested out his injured calf before the game and is not on the inactive list. Jones had concussion symptoms before last week's game but will be available.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter (knee) will miss a second straight start and is inactive. Also inactive due to injuries are backup center Doug Kramer (shoulder) and running back Travis Homer (hamstring).

The other Bears inactive are linebacker Noah Sewell, tackle Kiran Amegadjie and defensive back Ameer Speed.

Lions inactives include starting guard Graham Glasgow, running back David Montgomery, linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Giovanni Manu, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and defensive lineman Brodric Martin.

