Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings Inactives
Injuries dictate the Bears inactive list on Monday night for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Running back Roschon Johnson, tackle Braxton Jones and guard Ryan Bates are all inactive for Monday night's game with concussions. All were declared out ahead of the game, as was defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who is inactive due to a knee injury.
The only Bears inactives not related to injuries are linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Ameer Speed.
For the Vikings, starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is inactive. The other inactives are Levi Drake Rodriguez, Dan Feeney, Walter Rouse and emergency QB Brett Rypien.
