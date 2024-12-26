Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks Inactive Players
Bears second-year defensive tackle Zacch Pickens is inactive for Thursday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks in a move that is somewhat of a surprise.
Pickens was not listed on the injured list. Gervon Dexter was questionable and will play, which meant one of the defensive tackles would need to be inactive, but normally they've leaned toward their draft picks. Pickens had played every game since Nov. 3.
They'll go with Byron Cowart and Chris Williams as the other defensive tackles for the game.
The rest of the inactives list for the Bears was predictable with injured Teven Jenkins (calf), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and Travis Homer (hamstring) on the list. Safety Tarvarius Moore and linebacker Noah Sewell are also inactive.
For Seattle, tight end Brady Russell, wide receiver Cody White, quarterback Jaren Hall, cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, tackle Michael Jerrell and linebacker Patrick O'Connell are the inactives.
The Bears promoted backup offensive lineman Chris Glaser from the practice squad for the second straight week for depth at center and guard.
