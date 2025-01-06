Bears request interview with decorated offensive coordinator
The head coaching search continues for the Chicago Bears as they cast a wide net. NFL insider Tom Pelissero confirmed that they had sent a request to the Baltimore Ravens to interview their offensive coordinator, Todd Monken.
Monken, the cousin of Army's head coach Jeff Monken, has been the Ravens' offensive coordinator for the last two years, both of which saw quarterback Lamar Jackson put up MVP-worthy numbers. Previously he was the offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs for two years, and spent one year each with the Browns and Buccaneers before that.
The weight of this decision is enormous. Chicago just drafted the most talented quarterback in franchise history, Caleb Williams, and squandering his career with a subpar head coach could do irreparable damage to the Bears' brand and its fanbase.
And Monken is not some nobody, either. Since joining Baltimore, Jackson has been arguably the best quarterback in the league. Granted, Jackson and Williams don't play the exact same style of football, but you can't dismiss his transformation of Baltimore out of hand. Plus, he comes with head coaching experience, serving as the head coach of Ole Miss from 2013 through 2015.