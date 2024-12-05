Bear Digest

Chicago Bears Thursday Injury Report: Keenan Allen Returns

The Bears had starters Keenan Allen and Darnell Wright both back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday's work in preparation for the 49ers.

Gene Chamberlain

DJ Moore heads upfield after a short catch in the open against Detroit in Thursday's 23-20 loss.
DJ Moore heads upfield after a short catch in the open against Detroit in Thursday's 23-20 loss. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Bears got back two key offensive starters on Thursday following missed Wednesday practice time.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is apparently over an ankle injury as he was able to go through a full practice on Wednesday, while right tackle Darnell Wright also went through a full practice after missing Wednesday. Wright had been unable to finish Thursday's game with a knee injury, then practiced Wednesday only on a limited basis.

The rest of the injury report remained the same with wide receiver DJ Moore (quad), running back D'Andre Swift (quad), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and guard Ryan Bates (concussion) missing a second straight day of practice.

Safety Kevin Byard (shoulder) and center Coleman Shelton (knee) were limited in practice Thursday as they were Wednesday.

The only other player missing Thursday's practice was tight end Marcedes Lewis for a veteran's day off.

Twitter: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.