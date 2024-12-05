Chicago Bears Thursday Injury Report: Keenan Allen Returns
The Bears got back two key offensive starters on Thursday following missed Wednesday practice time.
Wide receiver Keenan Allen is apparently over an ankle injury as he was able to go through a full practice on Wednesday, while right tackle Darnell Wright also went through a full practice after missing Wednesday. Wright had been unable to finish Thursday's game with a knee injury, then practiced Wednesday only on a limited basis.
The rest of the injury report remained the same with wide receiver DJ Moore (quad), running back D'Andre Swift (quad), running back Roschon Johnson (concussion), safety Elijah Hicks (ankle) and guard Ryan Bates (concussion) missing a second straight day of practice.
Safety Kevin Byard (shoulder) and center Coleman Shelton (knee) were limited in practice Thursday as they were Wednesday.
The only other player missing Thursday's practice was tight end Marcedes Lewis for a veteran's day off.
