Darrell Taylor Slapped with Fine for Hit on Brock Purdy
Defensive end Darrell Taylor drew a steep fine for the roughing-the-passer penalty he received against the San Francisco 49ers last week.
Taylor was leaping and came down striking Brock Purdy in the head and neck area with 11:06 left in the fourth quarter while pass rushing, and was flagged for 15 yards. He also was hit Saturday with a $16,883 fine. Purdy got the pass off for 4 yards to former Bears tight end Eric Saubert.
Taylor in Week 8 was fined twice for unnecessary roughness during the "Hail Mary" game, $11,255 and $11,817.
It was the second straight week a Bears player on defense drew a penalty. Tyrique Stevenson was fined $19,697 for a sideline incident against the Lions when Jameson Williams was penalized.
Bears edge rushers seem to have the attention of league officials when it comes to fines. Daniel Hardy and Montez Sweat have also been fined this season.
