2025 NFL Draft: Chicago drops a round two bombshell and Bears Nation is pumped
After using their first round pick on a dude who can catch footballs, the Chicago Bears used one of their second round picks on a dude who can catch footballs.
For weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III had been mocked as high as the middle of the first round, so when he was still on the board when the Bears were set to pick at 39, GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson just couldn’t resist.
Windy City sports nuts took to the Twitters to express their thrall:
Now here’s some inside baseball (or inside football) writerly stuff: When we put together these sort of social media reaction pieces, we try to track down opposing viewpoints, especially in a subjective draft situation.
If there were any anti-Burden-to-Chicago tweets, I couldn’t find ‘em.
Welcome to Chicago, Luther.