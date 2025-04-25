BREAKING: The Bears' odds of drafting Ashton Jeanty just got better
Leave it to the Cleveland Browns to break the NFL Draft.
Seconds after Cam Ward was drafted at number one by the Tennessee Titans, it was revealed that, in a true blockbuster, the Browns sent their number two pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
What does this have to do with the Chicago Bears?
Well, the Jags snatched up Colorado multi-hyphenate Travis Hunter. Had they stayed at the five-spot, that pick might well have been Ashton Jeanty, the prized running back out of Boise State.
This means, for all practical purposes, the only thing keeping Jeanty from falling to the Bears at pick number ten are those pesky Las Vegas Raiders.
If Vegas decides to fill one of their many holes—wide receiver, every defensive position—look for the Boise State stud to land into the Bears’ collective lap.
The question is then, will the Bears grab a man who might be a generational running back?