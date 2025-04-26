Chicago Bears grab a lengthy ballhawk in 2025 NFL Draft—social media digs it
Zah Frazier is fast.
Zah Frazier has a nose for interceptions.
Zah Frazier is 6’3”
And Zah Frazier is a Chicago Bear.
The cornerback out of University of Texas at San Antonio was selected by the Bears in the fifth round, and he joins a stellar CB room populated by Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Terell Smith.
If he wants significant snaps, Frazier will need to channel his inner dawg. Twitter users think he can do just that.
