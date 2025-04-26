Bear Digest

Chicago Bears grab a lengthy ballhawk in 2025 NFL Draft—social media digs it

Alan Goldsher

New Chicago Bears cornerback Zah Frazier
New Chicago Bears cornerback Zah Frazier / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Zah Frazier is fast.

Zah Frazier has a nose for interceptions.

Zah Frazier is 6’3”

And Zah Frazier is a Chicago Bear.

The cornerback out of University of Texas at San Antonio was selected by the Bears in the fifth round, and he joins a stellar CB room populated by Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson, and Terell Smith.

If he wants significant snaps, Frazier will need to channel his inner dawg. Twitter users think he can do just that.

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he's the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He's the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records.

