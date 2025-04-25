Bear Digest

Chicago Bears stun the NFL Draft—and an outspoken analyst calls it a masterclass

Alan Goldsher

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
Few expected the Chicago Bears to nab University of Michigan tight end Colston Loveland with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft…and if you claim you did, we’d like to see some proof, thank you very much.

Surprise is oftentimes accompanied by skepticism, and there were a fair number of Chicago sports watchers who expressed their displeasure on the Twitters:

But they’ll probably calm down after they realize that the experts are on Team Loveland.

Schrags Approves

In a chat with Pat McAfee, ESPN’s Peter Schrager raved about Loveland, citing GM Ryan Poles’ call as the best of the night.

Sure, Loveland isn’t as sexy as Ashton Jeanty, but if deployed properly—and Bears head coach Ben Johnson has a history of successfully deploying tight ends (Sam LaPorta, anyone?)—the former Wolverine could be one of the draft’s biggest steals.

