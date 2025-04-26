Let’s hear from new Chicago Bears linebacker, Ruben Hyppolite II
Some NFL Draft pundits had Ruben Hyppolite II as a seventh-rounder
Some thought he’d be an undrafted free agent.
Bears GM Ryan Poles thinks he’ll be a keeper.
The 6’0”, 240-pounder out of Maryland was selected by Poles with the 132nd pick of the 2025 NFL Draft with the hope that scouts underestimated the linebacker.
Proud runner of a 4.39 Pro Day 40. Hyppolite’s confidence was evident during his pre-draft interview with The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. Here are some highlights:
- On his 2023 season: “That season was a great year for me. I had closed out the 2022 campaign with a great performance in our bowl game. It was all about carrying that momentum over to that offseason. I got bigger, faster, stronger.”
- On why he made a jump between ’23 and ’24: “I had to make the calls. I recognized plays. Everything just happened at a faster pace for me. I loved getting the calls and being responsible for getting everyone lined up. It was just about going out there and performing, making plays.”
- On his Pro Day: “It was a great showcase for me. I left everything out there on the field. I hit all my numbers I wanted to hit.”
- On what his new team will be getting: “I’m going to come in and attack the process, attack rookie minicamp and OTAs. I’m going to gain the trust of everbody in the building, front office, coaching staff, [and] veteran players as well. I want to work my way to a starting role, whatefver that takes, however long that takes. I want to make the biggest impact I can make.”
