Meet new Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo
I once had brief a conversation with Shaquille O’Neal, and in terms of size, it was like talking to a mountain.
I imagine it’ll be the same deal with Ozzy Trapilo.
A 6’8”, 309-pounder tackle out of Boston College, Chicago’s second-round pick will block out the sun…and hopefully a few opposing pass rushers in the process.
Let’s get to know the large and in charge Massachusetts native.
Everybody Wanted the Big O
The three-star recruit received offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Rutgers, UConn, and Wake Forest before committing to B.C., following in the footsteps of his late father, former Saints and Patriots guard Steve Trapilo.
Go West, Young Man
Ozzy has spent his entire football-playing life in Massachusetts, and is psyched to set up shop outside of The Bay State.
“I’m ready for change. This has been my dream for forever. So, just being able to do it is going to be awesome. It will be a little strange, though, having spent the majority of my life [in Massachusetts].
Patriots fans are bummed.
Big, Tall, and Chill
A true student of the game, Trapilo considers his demeanor to be one of his biggest strengths. “I think my overall character is that of a Steady Eddie. I’m always going to be present doing what I need to do. I’m going to do my best to keep that going. That’s who I am as a person on and off the field. Being the same, consistent person I already am should take me a long way.”