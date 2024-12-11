Bear Digest

Former Bears Kicker Robbie Gould Moves to St. Viator as Coach

Chicago's all-time scoring leader changes teams after leading Rolling Meadows to the playoffs in his first season.

Gene Chamberlain

Robbie Gould coaching for Rolling Meadows last season against Pekin High School.
Robbie Gould coaching for Rolling Meadows last season against Pekin High School. / Dave Eminian/Peoria Journal Star / USA TODAY NETWORK
With the Bears looking for a head coach in the NFL ranks, assistant ranks and college, what about one of their own in the high school ranks?

Of course this is an exaggeration but former Bears kicker Robbie Gould has been name to coach St. Viator's football team after only one season of coaching at Rolling Meadows.

St. Viator is where Walter Payton's son Jarrett went and also where Bears tight end Cole Kmet played.

"I'm excited to welcome coachGuld and his family to St. Viator," St. Viator president Ryan Aiello said in a statement issued by the school. "When we began our search, we were looking for a coach who understands our Viatorian mission, who is able to navigate the landscape of high school football, and who possesses the necessary skills to successfully develop our players athletically, academically, and emotionally well into the future."

Rolling Meadows earned an at-large bid for the playoffs with a 5-4 record in 2024 under Gould before losing 49-14 to St. Charles North.

Gould is the all-time Bears scoring leader with 1,207 points in 11 seasons.

He was released by the Bears just before the 2016 season, kicked part of one season for the Giants, then finished his career from 2017-2022 with the 49ers.

