Former Chicago Bears WR to announce team's Day 2 picks for 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft will feature more than just first-round prospects strutting across the stage and bear-hugging commissioner Roger Goodell. It also welcomes back past league veterans who experienced a wide range of pro success. Those vets, considered 'legends,' will announce picks for the team they played most of their career with in the second and third rounds.
For the Chicago Bears, that 'legend' will be none other than... Dez White.
Uh, yep. Former 2000 third-round wide receiver, Dez White.
Yes, the Dez White whose best season wit the Bears totaled 656 yards and four touchdowns.
With all due respect to White, the fact that he's considered a Bears' team legend says more about Chicago's lack of impactful wide receivers over the last 25 years than White actually having legendary status.
White finished his Chicago Bears career with 155 catches for 1,754 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Bears will begin the 2025 NFL draft with four picks in the first three rounds: 10, 39, 41, and 72.
