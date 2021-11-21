Bears and Ravens Live Updates and Blog: Lamar Jackson Out

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bears and Ravens In-Game Blog

    Live highlights and scoring with analysis from Soldier Field with Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest and FanNation as the Bears try to end a four-game losing streak.
    Author:

    Pregame

    Since Lamar Jackson became the Baltimore starting quarterback, he has missed two starts. One was the 2019 regular-season finale when RG III started for the Ravens and they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10. The other was last year when RG III and Trace McSorley played and they lost 19-14 to Pittsburgh.

    Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will start against the Bears. His last action was in Week 7 when he was 5 of 11 for 39 yards against Cincinnati in the Ravens' 41-17 defeat. He also played last year in the playoffs against Buffalo in a 17-3 loss, going 6 of 13 for 60 yards. 

    Huntley did have an outstanding preseason, for what it's worth. He was 60 for 83 (72.3%) for four touchdowns and an interception. But he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt. He had a 101 passer rating.

    The onus is really on defensive coordinator Sean Desai to come up with a way to beat a second-year player with no starting experience without Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson and Danny Trevathan playing. Look for the Bears to mix it up and disguise as much as possible to try and fool Huntley, a former Utah QB who is very mobile. He ran for 1,146 yards in four seasons at Utah, although he's not Lamar Jackson-mobile. It helps that Marquise Brown is also out, but Rashod Bateman has been coming on strong at receiver and Huntley will look to him as well as rely on running backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

    INACTIVES

    Ravens

    WR Marquise Brown

    QB Lamar Jackson

    CB Jimmy Smith

    CB Anthony Averett

    T Cedric Ogbuehl

    WR Miles Boykin

    DT Brandon Williams

    Read More

    Bears

    S Eddie Jackson

    RB Damien Williams

    QB Nick Foles

    WR Allen Robinson

    CB Artie Burns

    TE Jesper Horsted

    DE Akiem Hicks

    • QB Lamar Jackson will miss the game for Baltimore due to illness says Ian Rapoport. Jackson was loosening up in pregame but will not play and Tyler Huntley will start.
    • The bad part about this virus going around through the Ravens is the Bears will no doubt have it going around now after this game and they have to play again in four days.
    • Weather report from Soldier Field: It was damp but the sun is finding its way through clouds and it's actually going to wind up being a decent day to play.
    • The Ravens could be down key players just like the Bears. WR Marquise Brown is out for the game and a decision will be made on QB Lamar Jackson 90 minutes prior to kickoff after the illness he has suffered from for four days has continued to be a problem. It is not related to COVID-19.  Jackson is at Soldier Field so he will at least be in attendance. More word when in
    • Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has thrown 16 passes in his career with eight completions for three first downs. He went undrafted out of Utah in 2020 and was signed by the Ravens.

    Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

    USATSI_11014562
    Game Day

    Bears and Ravens Live Updates and Blog: Lamar Jackson Out

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_11015004
    News

    Bears and Ravens: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17122512 (2)
    News

    Fantasy Football Forecast: Bears and Ravens

    18 hours ago
    Ledarius Mack photo_Moment
    News

    Bears Promote Khalil Mack's Little Brother

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17153919
    News

    Coaching Staff for Calloused Bears Can't Use Injury Excuse

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_11015006
    News

    Bears and Ravens: Who Wins and Why

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_13510354
    News

    What Matt Nagy Likes About Bruce Irvin

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17153923
    News

    Why Biggest Bears Injury Issue Isn't Khalil Mack

    Nov 19, 2021