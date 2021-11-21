Bears and Ravens Live Updates and Blog: Lamar Jackson Out

Live highlights and scoring with analysis from Soldier Field with Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest and FanNation as the Bears try to end a four-game losing streak.

Pregame

Since Lamar Jackson became the Baltimore starting quarterback, he has missed two starts. One was the 2019 regular-season finale when RG III started for the Ravens and they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10. The other was last year when RG III and Trace McSorley played and they lost 19-14 to Pittsburgh.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley will start against the Bears. His last action was in Week 7 when he was 5 of 11 for 39 yards against Cincinnati in the Ravens' 41-17 defeat. He also played last year in the playoffs against Buffalo in a 17-3 loss, going 6 of 13 for 60 yards.

Huntley did have an outstanding preseason, for what it's worth. He was 60 for 83 (72.3%) for four touchdowns and an interception. But he averaged just 6.6 yards per attempt. He had a 101 passer rating.

The onus is really on defensive coordinator Sean Desai to come up with a way to beat a second-year player with no starting experience without Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Jackson and Danny Trevathan playing. Look for the Bears to mix it up and disguise as much as possible to try and fool Huntley, a former Utah QB who is very mobile. He ran for 1,146 yards in four seasons at Utah, although he's not Lamar Jackson-mobile. It helps that Marquise Brown is also out, but Rashod Bateman has been coming on strong at receiver and Huntley will look to him as well as rely on running backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman.

INACTIVES

Ravens

WR Marquise Brown

QB Lamar Jackson

CB Jimmy Smith

CB Anthony Averett

T Cedric Ogbuehl

WR Miles Boykin

DT Brandon Williams

Bears

S Eddie Jackson

RB Damien Williams

QB Nick Foles

WR Allen Robinson

CB Artie Burns

TE Jesper Horsted

DE Akiem Hicks

QB Lamar Jackson will miss the game for Baltimore due to illness says Ian Rapoport. Jackson was loosening up in pregame but will not play and Tyler Huntley will start.

The bad part about this virus going around through the Ravens is the Bears will no doubt have it going around now after this game and they have to play again in four days.

Weather report from Soldier Field: It was damp but the sun is finding its way through clouds and it's actually going to wind up being a decent day to play.

The Ravens could be down key players just like the Bears. WR Marquise Brown is out for the game and a decision will be made on QB Lamar Jackson 90 minutes prior to kickoff after the illness he has suffered from for four days has continued to be a problem. It is not related to COVID-19. Jackson is at Soldier Field so he will at least be in attendance. More word when in

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has thrown 16 passes in his career with eight completions for three first downs. He went undrafted out of Utah in 2020 and was signed by the Ravens.

