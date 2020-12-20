Bears at Vikings In-Game Blog | Inactives
The Bears try to make it three straight victories at Minneapolis over the Vikings for the first time since 1983-85 while also trying to stay in the chase for the NFC's last wild-card berth.
The loser is not eliminated but would be right on the brink, provided the Cardinals beat the Eagles on Sunday. If the Eagles lose, the winner of this game is tied with the Cardinals for the final wild-card spot.
Inactives
Bears
- CB Jaylon Johnson
- CB Buster Skrine
- S Deon Bush
- RB Artavis Pierce
- OL Lachavious Simmons.
Vikings
- TE Kyle Rudolph
- LB Eric Kendricks
- WR K.J. Osborn
- LB Dylan Mabin
- T Oli Udoh
- TE Hale Henges
The Vikings on Saturday elevated cornerback Cordrea Tankersley to the active roster and added kicker Taylor Bertolet to the practice squad.
Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium
TV: Fox (Chris Myers, Greg Jennings, Jen Hale)
Radio: WBBM-AM 780, 105.9 FM (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote)
Sirius/XM (Channel 225, streaming 805)
Spanish: Univision Deportes 1200 AM, 93.5 FM (Hector Lopez, Miguel Esparza)
The Series: 120th matchup. The Vikings lead the series 61-56-2. The Bears have won four of the last five. Minnesota won the last game Nov. 16 at Soldier Field, 19-13. The Bears have won two straight in Minneapolis. They haven't won three straight there since 1983-85.
The Line: Vikings by 3 1/2 (46 1/2 over/under)
BearDigest Pick: Vikings 24, Bears 21 OT