Bears Report Card: One Coach Short of an F

The Bears could have actually used Matt Nagy on the sidelines to rally the troops after the game turned and began slipping away, or to provide an extra voice in how to counter the adjustments made by the 49ers.

The Bears proved they don't need Matt Nagy around to make mistakes.

Most of those made Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers came on the defensive side of the football.

In Sunday's 33-22 loss to 49ers the once-vaunted Bears defense slipped down a few more notches.

There was always this great fear the Bears would waste their defense before Mitchell Trubisky would develop, and then after getting rid of Trubisky came the fear it would happen before Justin Fields developed.

There's no reason to fear anything now. The day appears to have arrived already, as their defense hasn't been able to stop any opponent when it mattered in three straight defeats.

The 49ers scored on seven straight drives and their other drive ended in a missed field goal.

Here are this week's Bears grades and only special teams coordinator Chris Tabor should escape scrutiny on the coaching staff because he didn't expect or ask to be thrust into the role of acting head coach.

Bears Running Game: B-

It worked to perfection until Khalil Herbert suffered an injury and left the game briefly before returning, and also before the 49ers made adjustments to shut down the off-tackle running the Bears enjoyed both behind Jason Peters and rookie Borom in his first start. Herbert had 66 yards rushing at halftime when the Bears led 13-9. He gained only 6 more yards and Bears rushing had to come from Fields on zone reads or scrambles. When they weren't getting stuffed at the line they were getting called for penalties

Bears Passing Game: C+

Fields' 103 rushing yards came mostly on plays designed to be passes and the passing game failed to sufficiently stand on its own. They had only two completions of 20 yards or longer and Fields' one interception came on a deep ball attempt that was more the fault of Darnell Mooney for tipping it into the air. Again Allen Robinson was rendered a non-factor with three receptions for 21 yards as Mooney seemed to be the only receiver beyond the tight ends that Fields sees. They did get Marquise Goodwin involved for a 22-yard reception against his old team.

Bears Run Defense: D-

Once again the rush defense vanishes when it's needed most in the second half. The 49ers were limited to 41 rushing yards in the first half, a perfectly acceptable amount. In the second half they gave up 104 yards and were run on by Elijah Mitchell when the defense needed to get the ball back for their offense in the fourth quarter. It's starting to look like the defensive line is missing its old position coach, Jay Rodgers.

Bears Pass Defense: F

There was no pass rush without Khalil Mack. Eddie Jackson's absence after the second play due to a hamstring injury made it apparent he's been doing more than miss tackles lately because Jimmy Garappolo in the second half needed only to pick which player to throw it to for a big gain. He completed 7 of 9 in the second half for 159 yards after misfiring on nine passes in the first half. Kindle Vildor committed the cardinal sin for defensive backs at the end of the first half by letting Deebo Samuel get behind him for a 50-yard completion to set up a field goal, then the entire secondary reacted poorly to the wide receiver screen Samuel broke for 83 yards, acting as if they'd never seen such a play when the same thing had been run on the same series to the opposite side of the formation.

Special Teams: C

The Bears entered the game with the worst punt coverage unit in the league and they lived down to expectations when they allowed a 21-yard return to Brandon Aiyuk. Cairo Santos normally escapes all criticism and did run his franchise record field goal streak to 38 with three more but missing the extra point took the wind out of the Bears' sails after Fields' big 22-yard TD run. Kick returner Jakeem Grant provided a 26-yard average on six efforts, including one from 8 yards deep in the end zone. It would be nice to say Grant was just as effective at returning punts, but this couldn't be said. The 49ers never had to punt. See the pass defense grade about this one.

Coaching: D

The offensive game plan was solid, with play calls bordering on brilliant in the first half because they let Fields be himself. There were RPOs and bootlegs and even play-action passes. But they had no counterpunch once the 49ers made adjustments. It's a hardship when the head coach isn't available, and this isn't a setup for a punchline about Matt Nagy's inabilities. It's true. No, really. On game day it can make a difference. One more brain on hand might have assisted in coming up with a counter to some of the adjustments the 49ers made defensively in the second half to stop the running game. Then again, Nagy's usual reaction to seeing the running game stuffed is to simply abandon it.

Why Sean Desai was blitzing Roquan Smith on third-and-19 from the 49ers 16 in the third quarter of a game the Bears led 16-9 is one of the great mysteries of this game. Even with Smith blitzing, there were only four Bears pass rushers so the percentages didn't favor extra pressure on the play. They had a three-man line on the play. But blitzing Smith off the left side of the line removed their best tackler from the play and also, Smith is deadly against screens because of his ability to diagnose them and use his great speed to disrupt them. He could do neither while rushing a passer and an 83-yard wide receiver screen to Samuel on the defense's right side resulted. They also should have had a better defensive scheme at the end of the first half than one that allowed the Niners to get Samuel matched up deep one-on-one with overmatched Kindle Vildor. San Francisco didn't have enough time to score then but this let them back in the game.

Overall: D

The play of Fields and a few others, like Jason Peters, James and Darnell Mooney kept this from being the complete fiasco the previous game had been. The bottom line is the Bears shouldn't lose at home by 11 to a team on a four-game losing streak even if they don't have Matt Nagy at the game. Now it's the Bears who could have a four-game losing streak on Nov. 8.

