Another Mitchell Trubisky Mistake Properly Shrugged Off

Mitchell Trubisky threw an interception before halftime in the end zone needlessly, but the Bears quarterback rebounded to lead four straight touchdown drives in the second half of a 41-17 win over Jacksvonville.

Mitchell Trubisky has truly adopted a next-play mentality, according to Bears coach Matt Nagy.

When the last play Sunday was another silly interception in the end zone, the approach never became more necessary.

Trubisky rebounded from yet another red-zone interception to lead a second-half surge to the 41-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and put the Bears within one win or one Cardinals loss of a playoff.

Nagy's message to Trubisky at halftime after a critical interception was the one he's given his quarterback repeatedly throughout his return to the field.

"Next-play mentality. That's it," Nagy said. "That's literally what we talked about. Forget it. Next play. Are you upset or angry about it? Yeah. We all are. But we learn from it, move on, don't even think about it."

For the second straight game, Trubisky threw a red-zone interception, something he led the league at last year. This time the score was tied 10-10 when he did it.

The Bears had the ball at the 13 just before halftime and Trubisky scrambled around before throwing into tight coverage to Allen Robinson. Linebacker Joe Schobert intercepted it near the corner of the end zone.

"On the interception, A-Rob put his hand up and the DB fell down and then I was trying to get it up to him and I figured it was just going to be a jump ball and I kinda was getting hit as I was throwing, so it didn't come out the way I wanted it," Trubisky said. "It fluttered in the air a little too long and I believe the linebacker came over and made a good play on it.

"I knew it was a 50-50 ball, everything's happening within split milliseconds and it turned out to be a bad decision, but the DB fell down and I was trying to get A-Rob a chance to make a big play. But I've just gotta continue to stay within this offense and stay within myself just to make better decisions for this offense."

The mistake did little to deter Trubisky. After a Bears field goal following Roquan Smith's interception before the half, Trubisky directed TD drives of 77, 54, 25 and 48 yards for touchdowns. The Bears came into the game with 14 points in third quarters on the year, and added 21 points to that total.

"I thought we could've been a little bit better in the second quarter," Trubisky said. "Just with our communication, being faster in and out of the huddle and getting substitutions in the game a little bit better. I thought we cleaned it up in the second half.

"It was just some self-inflicted stuff in the second quarter, but we made those adjustments at halftime, came out and were playing fast in the third and fourth quarters. Good teams make adjustments and they know when to self-correct and when to get on each other and just communicate and we were able to make those adjustments and I think we did make some progress, especially in the third quarter just putting the game away and coming away with a win as a team."

Trubisky went 12 of 15 for 120 yards with a TD in the second half to finish 24 of 35 for 265 yards, with two TDs to Jimmy Graham and the interception.

The offense now has 30 or more points in four straight games, the first time since 1955 they've done this.

The offense had struggled in the first half to counter Jacksonville defensive tactics.

"We keep defenses kind of on their heels, and then if they decide to shut something down, one part of the offense, then we've got to be able to have a counter with something else," Nagy said. "And I thought that that's a little bit of what we got into today because they did a good in the first half of shutting down some of our under-center runs.

"So credit our coaches for making some adjustments. We got to some different things and it worked."

