Jaylon Johnson Out for Jaguars Game, Khalil Mack Questionable

Bears Without Jaylon Johnson Again, Khalil Mack Questionable

The final Bears injury report includes a large crowd of game-time decisions including Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson, but cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out of a second straight game
The Bears will again be without two cornerbacks Sunday when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's anyone's guess who else could suit up in a game critical to Bears playoff chances because of all the questionable players on their final injury report.

Cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Jaylon Johnson are out for Sunday's game.

For Johnson it's the second straight game he's missed with a shoulder injury and Skrine will miss his third straight game due to a concussion.

Coach Nagy doubted Johnson's injury was a season-ending one.

"I don't see that happening," Nagy said. "But we're just making sure that he does everything he can every day to get him right back to where he needs to go."

Tight end Demetrius Harris is doubtful due to a foot injury. 

Linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder), wide receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring), defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle), return man Cordarrelle Patterson and Skrine's replacement Duke Shelley (foot/knee) are all questionable for the game.  

Robinson, Mack, Hicks and Shelley all practiced Friday on a limited basis.

Also questionable is safety Deon Bush, who practiced on a limited basis Friday and might be available after missing the last game.

The other questionable players were defensive linemen Mario Edwards (foot) and  Bilal Nichols (knee),but both practiced Friday on a limited basis. Nichols went on the injury report Friday, but often in the past on Fridays has either not practiced or practiced on a limited basis when they were indoors at the Walter Payton Center working on artificial turf.

Nagy was optimistic about all of the questionable players being available, and continued to label their absences or lighter practice loads as precautionary.

 "You gotta make sure that you’re taking care of these guys so that they’re ready to go," he said. "We want to be getting stronger as the season goes on and not going the other way, because we think that can help us win games."

Shelley's status is big because he replaced not only Skrine, but also can move to the outside at cornerback in base defense as Johnson's replacement. It's likely Kindle Vildor would start in the base 3-4 if Shelley can't play.

