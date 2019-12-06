Prince Amukamara is out for Thursday night's game with Dallas due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Dallas.

Amukamara had been doubtful for the game.

Tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel are missing their second straight games due to concussions while tackle Bobby Massie is out with an ankle injury and linebacker Danny Trevathan is out with an elbow injury. It's the fourth straight game Trevathan has missed while Massie is out for the second straight game.

All the injured players had been ruled out already by the Bears except Amukamara.

Also inactive for the Bears are guard Corey Levin and tight end Eric Saubert.

Inactives for the Cowboys include three players who were already ruled out: safety Jeff Heath (shoulder), nose tackle Antwuan Woods (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Running back Tony Pollard is out due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Caleb Benonoch are the other Cowboys inactives.

