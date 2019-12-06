Bear
Bears Without Prince Amukamara Due to Hamstring Injury

Gene Chamberlain

Prince Amukamara is out for Thursday night's game with Dallas due to the hamstring injury he suffered against Dallas.

Amukamara had been doubtful for the game.

Tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel are missing their second straight games due to concussions while tackle Bobby Massie is out with an ankle injury and linebacker Danny Trevathan is out with an elbow injury. It's the fourth straight game Trevathan has missed while Massie is out for the second straight game.

All the injured players had been ruled out already by the Bears except Amukamara.

Also inactive for the Bears are guard Corey Levin and tight end Eric Saubert.

Inactives for the Cowboys include three players who were already ruled out: safety Jeff Heath (shoulder), nose tackle Antwuan Woods (knee) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck). Running back Tony Pollard is out due to an ankle injury.

Wide receiver Devin Smith, defensive end Joe Jackson and offensive lineman Caleb Benonoch are the other Cowboys inactives.

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Bears vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys invade Soldier Field to face the Bears in a battle of .500 teams, a game with huge playoff implications. Bearmaven's Gene Chamberlain blogs live from the lakefront.

A good question about Mitchell Trubisky considering his record. He does have a 69.5 passer rating…

Cordarrelle Patterson NFC Player of the Month

Cordarrelle Patterson has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his kick returns and punt coverage.

Dallas Offensive Firepower Threatens Bears Defense

With so many offensive threats at Dallas' disposal, one of the three keys for the Bears will be for their defense to stay basic and avoid gambling to prevent the big play.

Running Game Threat the Necessary Key for Trubisky

The Bears averaged 77 yards rushing over the last four games and the run threat has helped to legitimize the threat of Mitchell Trubisky's passing.

Bears Testing Their Depth Yet Again

Injuries to cornerback Prince Amukamara, wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, tackle Bobby Massie and tight end Ben Braunecker are challenging the depth of the Bears even more Thursday night against Dallas.

Brad Biggs discusses why Mitchell Trubisky has appeared to be more effective against man-to-man…

Roquan Smith Asserts Himself in Multiple Roles

Linebacker Roquan Smith displayed his blitzing ability against Detroit and Thursday night will have the challenge of trying to slow down Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Khalil Mack Urges Bears to Do the Impossible

Doing the impossible is why Khalil Mack said football is fun, and he believes the Chicago Bears can accomplish this starting with a win over the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night.

Bears Playoff Chances Get a Small Boost

Minnesota's 34-30 loss to the Seattle Seahawks Monday night pulled the Bears within two games of the final wild-card spot, while the Rams are one game behind the Vikings.