Timely Defensive Plays Help Stake Bears to Victory

It was more of a big-moment Bears defense Sunday than a big-play defense.

It was good enough for a 33-27 victory over Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

"As far as defense, I thought that they made some big-time stops at crucial situations in this game where if they don’t make those, it could be a different outcome," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "They're fighters. And they care a lot."

Giving up over 400 yards to a Vikings offense presenting much to defend didn't sit well with defensive leader Danny Trevathan. Dalvin Cook ran for 132 yards and a touchdown, which infuriated all of them.

"It wasn't our best, but any time you win there's always good and bad plays," Trevathan said. "We don't like the fact that we gave up so much rushing yards. That's not us at all.

"We're gonna get that figured out. I know that for sure. It's just the type of guys we are. We all take pride in that, know what I'm saying? I feel like we played a pretty solid game. Like I said, it's always good when you come away with the dub, but little things that we can fix, that we can do better if we wanna keep this thing rolling like we are."

The performance included a strip sack from Robert Quinn, his first sack since Week 2, and a shared sack by Khalil Mack and Brent Urban. Bilal Nichols' sack early in the first quarter set a tone and gave the Bears good field position to drive for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Bears did stop Cook near the goal line in the third quarter while protecting a 27-17 lead, forcing a field goal. Bilal Nichols and Urban held him to 2 yards on a second-down run from the 6 and then they pressured Cousins into an incompletion.

In the second quarter they rose up again on fourth-and-1, when Vikings coach Mike Zimmer foolishly gambled at his own 34. Nichols and Jonathan Jenkins stuffed Cook for no gain. The change of possession set the Bears up for a drive to a field goal and 20-7 lead.

They had one other key fourth-down play, with the Vikings trying to drive for the winning or tying points down 30-27, but Urban broke through on the rush when Cousins tried a play-action pass and forced him to heave up an incompletion in the general vicinity of no one.

"He fits our defense," Trevathan said about Urban. "It's been fun playing with him. He brings a little swag to it. I like his mindset. To see that happen, our defense has been good on fourth down, but we haven't been great.

"So this game is one of the ones where we stepped up a lot and made some key plays on fourth down that we knew that they were going to try to do something that we hadn’t practiced or that we saw before, so just attacked and made plays."

The final defensive play was the Hail Mary they struggled with but succeeded at. Cousins tried throwing it 33 yards to the end zone on the final play and Eddie Jackson tipped it, but deflected it into the air the way the offense would like.

However, Sherrick McManis was there to intercept it and end the game. The Vikings had scored on four straight possessions before Urban's big play and McManis' interception.

"I know we're not going to let that happen," Trevathan said. "I know somebody's going to catch it or tip it. We practiced it a lot.

"To see it happen, it makes guys believe in the work they put in."

