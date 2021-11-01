Justin Fields Ad Libs and Produces in Defeat

Justin Fields throws for 175 yards and rushes for 103 with a touchdown both ways without his coach at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields didn't have time to worry about the impact not having coach Matt Nagy available would make.

The Bears rookie quarterback was to busy spinning, running and passing in a 33-22 loss to think about it much until afterward.

"You can't really let it impact your day, can't focus on that," Fields said. "I mean, he's not going to help us by staying at home. You have to focus on who's here and focus on now.

"I mean, of course, it was tough not having coach. He texted me this morning. I texted him back. He texted me after the game and I didn't see what he said yet. But it was pretty much the same thing for me. But I mean, you can't focus on that. You just have to focus on the game at hand."

Fields did that well enough to complete 19 of 27 for 175 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. He threw an 8-yard TD pass to tight end Jesse James but saved his most spectacular play for the times he scrambled.

The best was the fourth-and-1 play from the 49ers 22 with the Bears in need of points while trailing 23-16 in the fourth quarter. He ran right, was cornered as the 49ers guessed right on his intent.

He reversed field, spun on Fred Warner and picked up a crushing block by Jason Peters on Warner, then benefited from more downfield blocking as he turned on the 4.4-second 40-yard dash speed he had shown leading up to the draft.

"Yeah, I'm not going to lie," Fields said. "That was awesome. I was excited as y'all can see. Yeah. It was awesome. Glad to celebrate with my teammates."

The intent originally was to get Khalil Herbert the ball in the flat but the 49ers blitzed off the edge right into Herbert's face.

"I just try to run to the right and of course people were there so I cut back and I knew I could outrun guys to the left for 1 yard because it was 4th-and-1 but I just saw the lanes open up and I ran it into the end zone.

"Like I said, I can't describe it, it was just on instinct. Great play by everybody."

It seemed critical at the time.

"Yeah, for sure, the momentum shifted our way," Fields said. "Great job by the O- line and great job by the receivers blocking down the field."

Of course, the momentum seemed to leave the building when Cairo Santos missed the extra point wide right for what could have been a tie. Then the Bears defense allowed a 75-yard touchdown drive and then another three points on a Joey Slye field goal.

Fields' 8-yard bootleg TD pass might have been as unique in its own right. He had to throw rolling left and find a precise spot where James was diving because it had to be out of reach of cornerback Josh Norman.

"Just a naked (bootleg), Jesse ran a good route and made a great catch on that," Fields said. "Jesse is really an old reliable tight end. He doesn't complain at all even though, he doesn't really get as many reps.

"But every time he comes into the game, he's always a weapon. That was a great route and a great catch on that. And just a great call by Bill."

Even without the energy boost players said they get from having Nagy on the sidelines normally, the offense found ways to move the ball before the Bears defense found ways to let the 49ers move it.

"I think we did pretty good," Fields said. "I think we did a good job on third down. I think the area to improve is scoring touchdowns in the red zone instead of field goals, but I thought our offense did a great job of keeping drives going and executing on third down so I would say we did pretty good today."

