Snubbed Bears Duo Produces Key Plays in Victory

The Pro Bowl voters didn't think much of Roquan Smith and Allen Robinson but the Jacksonville Jaguars had to think differently after each made key plays to turn Sunday's Bears game into a 41-17 rout.

Allen Robinson and Roquan Smith missed out on Pro Bowl spots last week.

On Sunday, they both made statements about why they could be better than the voters gave them credit for with key plays in a 41-17 win over Jacksonville.

Robinson returned to where his career started and caught 10 passes for 103 yards, including four third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion to extend drives.

Smith made two interceptions critical to getting the rout started.

"Coming down here again, it meant a lot," Robinson said. "Just as far as how, obviously, this is where I was drafted. It’s an organization where I had relationships over the years as far as strength coaches and trainers and things like that. For myself, I still thought I could've played better. I had a decent game. I still thought I could've played better. But it was fun coming out here and getting the win, I will say that."

Robinson dropped a pass for the first time this season, a touchdown toss at that. But he had the key catch of the game, a fourth-and-5 slant from Mitchell Trubisky for 8 yards to extend the first touchdown drive of the third quarter and enable the Bears to pull ahead 27-10.

"For me it was really just getting open," Robinson said. "I knew the kind of leverage he was playing, I knew my route, things like that. So for me it was just about trying to get open."

Robinson seems to be building an even better connection with Trubisky with each game.

"We're going out to practice and we're talking through plays, like if we get this look or if get that look, this is how this will be run, this is how he's going to throw the ball," Robinson said. "So we're all starting to be on the same page now and I think we see that and everything is starting to click and we're becoming more effective.

"So the main thing is, like I said before, is just continue to communicate, continue to execute and I think we'll continue to play well."

Smith's interceptions, his first since Nov. 17 last season, made it possible for Robinson and the offense to turn it into a blowout.

Smith picked off Mike Glennon and returned it 9 yards to the Jaguars 34 with eight seconds left in the half right after Trubisky's interception on a pass to Robinson.

"Got lucky on the first one," Smith said. "Just like, they was trying to get a chunk before half, and I was just in the right place at the right time."

Cairo Santos converted it into a 40-yard field goal, then the Bears turned the second pick at the Jaguars 25 into 22-yard Trubisky TD pass to Jimmy Graham near the end of the third quarter.

"For sure, that's like what it's all about," Smith said. "Just having each other's back."

